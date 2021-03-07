Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department will present "Guys and Dolls" in the Activity Hall at 3300 Frederica St. March 25-27. Performances March 25-27 will be at 7 p.m. and the closing matinee on March 28 will be at 2 p.m.

The play will be directed by Nate Gross, KWC associate professor theatre arts, and Calvin Malone, a native of Owensboro who is a professional stage actor. Performances will be choreographed by Shauna Jones with music direction by Dennis Jewett, associate professor of music at KWC. The creative team assembled a cast and crew consisting of KWC theater students, as well as community members and professional actors. Capacity has been reduced to allow the audience to be socially distanced.

Purchase tickets for in-person and livestream access at https://kwc.edu/guysanddolls/.

"Guys and Dolls is a light-hearted romp through the dark underworld of gambling, showgirls and street-corner evangelism," said Nate Gross. "It's the New York City of the late 1930s through the lens of the 1950s, then refracted through the lens of the pandemic 2020s."

According to Gross, lessons to be learned from "Guys and Dolls" may include: if a woman is engaged for 14 years, she may develop a cold; if you gamble with blank dice, your odds of winning improve significantly; and you may need to "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat."

"You will leave this show humming and less depressed," said Gross.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" ran for 1,200 performances after it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers. For more information, contact Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu or 270-852-3595.