Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

The play will be directed by Nate Gross, KWC associate professor theatre arts, and Calvin Malone, a native of Owensboro who is a professional stage actor.

Mar. 7, 2021  
Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department will present "Guys and Dolls" in the Activity Hall at 3300 Frederica St. March 25-27. Performances March 25-27 will be at 7 p.m. and the closing matinee on March 28 will be at 2 p.m.

The play will be directed by Nate Gross, KWC associate professor theatre arts, and Calvin Malone, a native of Owensboro who is a professional stage actor. Performances will be choreographed by Shauna Jones with music direction by Dennis Jewett, associate professor of music at KWC. The creative team assembled a cast and crew consisting of KWC theater students, as well as community members and professional actors. Capacity has been reduced to allow the audience to be socially distanced.

Purchase tickets for in-person and livestream access at https://kwc.edu/guysanddolls/.

"Guys and Dolls is a light-hearted romp through the dark underworld of gambling, showgirls and street-corner evangelism," said Nate Gross. "It's the New York City of the late 1930s through the lens of the 1950s, then refracted through the lens of the pandemic 2020s."

According to Gross, lessons to be learned from "Guys and Dolls" may include: if a woman is engaged for 14 years, she may develop a cold; if you gamble with blank dice, your odds of winning improve significantly; and you may need to "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat."

"You will leave this show humming and less depressed," said Gross.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" ran for 1,200 performances after it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers. For more information, contact Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu or 270-852-3595.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles View More Louisville Stories
Pandora Productions Ends The 2020-2021 Virtual Season With Two Queer Icons And Literary Gi Photo

Pandora Productions Ends The 2020-2021 Virtual Season With Two Queer Icons And Literary Giants

Morehead State University Presents SHOWTIME! Online Revue Photo

Morehead State University Presents SHOWTIME! Online Revue

BWW Blog: FOUND IN TRANSLATION - Et Alia Theater Photo

BWW Blog: FOUND IN TRANSLATION - Et Alia Theater

VOICES of Kentuckiana Present Virtual Cabaret HINDSIGHT 2020 Photo

VOICES of Kentuckiana Present Virtual Cabaret HINDSIGHT 2020


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!