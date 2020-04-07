Kentucky Shakespeare to Present Special Encore Presentation of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

It's time to laugh this Friday, with Shakespeare's comedy of two pairs of separated twins! Hear the cicadas, watch the antics of some of our best comic actors, and lose yourself for just a little bit in the magic of Kentucky Shakespeare in the park.

HOW TO WATCH/FAQ:

The event will be posted on their Facebook page at 7:00 on Friday.

If you don't see it there, click on their Videos.

They will also post the video on their YouTube page at 7:00 on Friday.

The production ran May 30-July 22, 2018 at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Central Park, Old Louisville.

Setting: The City of Ephesus, Ancient Greece

DETAILS

CAST

Antipholus of Syracuse: Crystian Wiltshire

Antipholus of Ephesus: Shaleen Cholera

Dromio of Syracuse: Neill Robertson

Dromio of Ephesus: Tony Milder

Adriana: Abigail Bailey Maupin

Luciana: Ernaisja Curry

Angelo: J. Barrett Cooper

Egeon: Monte Priddy

Duke/Balthasar: Gregory Maupin

Nell/Abbess Jennifer Pennington

Jailer/2nd Merchant: Dathan Hooper

Courtesan: Hallie Dizdarevic

Officer/1st Merchant: Jon Patrick O'Brien

Pinch: Jon Huffman

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Matt Wallace

Scenic Designer: Paul Owen

Costume Designer: Donna Lawrence-Downs

Lighting Designer: Casey Clark

Sound Designer: Laura Ellis

Dramaturg: Gregory Maupin

Stage Manager: Margaret Rial

Assistant Stage Manager: Racheal Luther

Properties Master: Alice Baldwin

Fight Choreographer: Eric Frantz

Choreographer: Barb Cullen

Production Manager: Dara Tiller

Assistant Scenic Designer: Charles Nasby

Technical Director: Hannah Allgeier

Master Carpenter: Ash Williams

Master Electrician: Steve Burdsall

Sound Engineer: Callis Reed

Wardrobe Head: Campbell Childers

Front of House Manager: Karole Spangler

Assistant House Manager: Lillie Weber

Gift Shop Manager: Brenda Johnson

Videographer: Abby Sage

Photographer: Bill Brymer

2018 Intern Company

Stage Management: Andrew Beckman

Sets: Jordan Lyons

PR/Administration: Sydney Hendrix

Costumes: Molly Craven, Graham Peterson

Electrics: Tyler Hieb, Hannah Gruneisen

Sound: Eli T. Weiss

2018 High School Apprentice Company

Frances Rippy, Will DeVary, Lucy Beiberman





