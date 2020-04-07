Kentucky Shakespeare to Present Special Encore Presentation of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
It's time to laugh this Friday, with Shakespeare's comedy of two pairs of separated twins! Hear the cicadas, watch the antics of some of our best comic actors, and lose yourself for just a little bit in the magic of Kentucky Shakespeare in the park.
HOW TO WATCH/FAQ:
The event will be posted on their Facebook page at 7:00 on Friday.
If you don't see it there, click on their Videos.
They will also post the video on their YouTube page at 7:00 on Friday.
The production ran May 30-July 22, 2018 at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Central Park, Old Louisville.
Setting: The City of Ephesus, Ancient Greece
DETAILS
CAST
Antipholus of Syracuse: Crystian Wiltshire
Antipholus of Ephesus: Shaleen Cholera
Dromio of Syracuse: Neill Robertson
Dromio of Ephesus: Tony Milder
Adriana: Abigail Bailey Maupin
Luciana: Ernaisja Curry
Angelo: J. Barrett Cooper
Egeon: Monte Priddy
Duke/Balthasar: Gregory Maupin
Nell/Abbess Jennifer Pennington
Jailer/2nd Merchant: Dathan Hooper
Courtesan: Hallie Dizdarevic
Officer/1st Merchant: Jon Patrick O'Brien
Pinch: Jon Huffman
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director: Matt Wallace
Scenic Designer: Paul Owen
Costume Designer: Donna Lawrence-Downs
Lighting Designer: Casey Clark
Sound Designer: Laura Ellis
Dramaturg: Gregory Maupin
Stage Manager: Margaret Rial
Assistant Stage Manager: Racheal Luther
Properties Master: Alice Baldwin
Fight Choreographer: Eric Frantz
Choreographer: Barb Cullen
Production Manager: Dara Tiller
Assistant Scenic Designer: Charles Nasby
Technical Director: Hannah Allgeier
Master Carpenter: Ash Williams
Master Electrician: Steve Burdsall
Sound Engineer: Callis Reed
Wardrobe Head: Campbell Childers
Front of House Manager: Karole Spangler
Assistant House Manager: Lillie Weber
Gift Shop Manager: Brenda Johnson
Videographer: Abby Sage
Photographer: Bill Brymer
2018 Intern Company
Stage Management: Andrew Beckman
Sets: Jordan Lyons
PR/Administration: Sydney Hendrix
Costumes: Molly Craven, Graham Peterson
Electrics: Tyler Hieb, Hannah Gruneisen
Sound: Eli T. Weiss
2018 High School Apprentice Company
Frances Rippy, Will DeVary, Lucy Beiberman