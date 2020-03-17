Kentucky Shakespeare to Present AS YOU LIKE IT Free on Facebook
Kentucky Shakespeare will present a special encore presentation of AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare Directed by Matt Wallace, a virtual free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival broadcast as a Facebook Premiere.
Friday, March 20 at 7:00PM
i??facebook.com/kentuckyshakespeare
As they look forward to our upcoming 60th anniversary season, they come together as a community in this challenging time to look back at their 2019 season in Central Park. Join Kentucky Shakespeare for this rare, one-time chance to see last summer's hit "As You Like It" from the comfort of your own home.
Shakespeare's beloved, gender-swapping romantic comedy is set in the Forest of Arden, where lives can be transformed when you least expect it. This 2019 summer production set in 19th century Kentucky featured live music with the cast performing original songs composed by Louisville singer/songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser of the bluegrass band Relic.
Videographer: Abby Sage
Scenic Designer: Karl Anderson
Costume Designer: Donna Lawrence-Downs
Lighting Designer: Casey Clark
Sound Designer: Laura Ellis
Composer: Aaron Bibelhauser
Dramaturg/Editor: Gregory Maupin
Choreographer: Barb Cullen
Fight Choreographer: Eric Frantz
Stage Manager: Margaret Rial
CAST (in order of appearance)
Orlando: Jon Becraft
Adam: Tom Luce
Oliver: Jon Patrick O'Brien
Dennis/Lord/William: Will DeVary
Celia: Amber Avant
Rosalind: Hallie Dizdarevic
Touchstone: Gregory Maupin
LeBeau/Audrey: Jennifer Pennington
Charles/Lord/Jaques De Boys: Braden McCampbell
Duke Frederick/Martext: Dathan Hooper
Amiens: Neill Robertson
Musician: Isabella Christensen
Duke Senior: J. Barrett Cooper
Corin: Jon Huffman
Silvius: Crystian Wiltshire
Jaques: Abigail Bailey Maupin
Phebe: Angelica Santiago
Setting: Kentucky, 1870
The production ran May 29-July 20, 2019 at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Central Park, Old Louisville.