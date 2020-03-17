Kentucky Shakespeare to Present AS YOU LIKE IT Free on Facebook

Kentucky Shakespeare will present a special encore presentation of AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare Directed by Matt Wallace, a virtual free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival broadcast as a Facebook Premiere.

Friday, March 20 at 7:00PM

i??facebook.com/kentuckyshakespeare

As they look forward to our upcoming 60th anniversary season, they come together as a community in this challenging time to look back at their 2019 season in Central Park. Join Kentucky Shakespeare for this rare, one-time chance to see last summer's hit "As You Like It" from the comfort of your own home.

Shakespeare's beloved, gender-swapping romantic comedy is set in the Forest of Arden, where lives can be transformed when you least expect it. This 2019 summer production set in 19th century Kentucky featured live music with the cast performing original songs composed by Louisville singer/songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser of the bluegrass band Relic.

Videographer: Abby Sage

Scenic Designer: Karl Anderson

Costume Designer: Donna Lawrence-Downs

Lighting Designer: Casey Clark

Sound Designer: Laura Ellis

Composer: Aaron Bibelhauser

Dramaturg/Editor: Gregory Maupin

Choreographer: Barb Cullen

Fight Choreographer: Eric Frantz

Stage Manager: Margaret Rial

CAST (in order of appearance)

Orlando: Jon Becraft

Adam: Tom Luce

Oliver: Jon Patrick O'Brien

Dennis/Lord/William: Will DeVary

Celia: Amber Avant

Rosalind: Hallie Dizdarevic

Touchstone: Gregory Maupin

LeBeau/Audrey: Jennifer Pennington

Charles/Lord/Jaques De Boys: Braden McCampbell

Duke Frederick/Martext: Dathan Hooper

Amiens: Neill Robertson

Musician: Isabella Christensen

Duke Senior: J. Barrett Cooper

Corin: Jon Huffman

Silvius: Crystian Wiltshire

Jaques: Abigail Bailey Maupin

Phebe: Angelica Santiago

Setting: Kentucky, 1870

The production ran May 29-July 20, 2019 at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Central Park, Old Louisville.





