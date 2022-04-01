Kentucky Shakespeare Presents JULIUS CAESAR in Annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS Spring Tour
The production is directed by Amy Attaway, Kentucky Shakespeare’s Associate Artistic Director.
Kentucky Shakespeare returns with the free SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour this spring. The 6-actor, 85-minute production of JULUS CAESAR will tour to multiple parks in Indiana and Kentucky this April and May.
"After another long winter, we are excited to come together again in these beautiful parks this spring with live, in-person theatre. This tour has grown from 9 parks served in 2014 to a record 35 parks served this spring! This wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our neighborhood performance sponsors, and we're incredibly thankful for their support. We thank them all for valuing the importance of the arts, in a time many need this human connection most," said Matt Wallace, Kentucky Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director. "We're able to serve most of the same parks this year plus some new venues this year including Joe Creason Park, Seneca Park, Shelby Park, Windy Hills Green, Farnsley Park, Wilkerson Park in Sellersburg and Gateway Park in Clarksville," shared Wallace.
The production is directed by Amy Attaway, Kentucky Shakespeare's Associate Artistic Director. "Julius Caesar, like much of Shakespeare's canon, speaks to every historical moment in a different way. Its echoes of our own present moment are clear and evident." She added, "Our production will situate itself in a future time and place, in a third era next to the present day and ancient Rome illuminating the timelessness of human behavior, violence, and power."
The production features an ensemble cast of seven actors starring Brennen Amonett as Cassius, Lucy Buchanan as Portia, Darius Dion as Brutus, Justin M. Jackson as Caesar, Raven Jeannette as Calpurnia, and Tai Rosenblatt as Marc Antony. The ensemble cast also plays multiple other supporting ensemble roles.
The production also features set design by Karl Anderson, costume design by Donna Lawrence-Downs, sound design by Laura Ellis, and fight choreography by Eric Frantz, with Ryan Bennett as the stage manager. The script is adapted by dramaturg Gregory Maupin.
Kentucky Shakespeare will also tour the production to schools across the state, virtually and in person, as part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Kentucky Shakespeare is one of 40 professional theater companies selected to participate in bringing the finest productions of Shakespeare to middle- and high-school students in communities across the United States.
Each venue will have an alternate backup space in the event of inclement weather so performances will take place on the scheduled date. Visit https://kyshakespeare.com/season/parkstour/ for more information.
Dates, Places and Times of the tour are as follows:
2022 Performance Schedule
Friday, April 8 - 6:30PM
Farnsley Park
3100 Wedgewood Way, Louisville, KY 40220
Sponsored by Councilman Brent Ackerson, District 26
Backup Rain Space: TBD
Saturday, April 9 - 2:00PM
Seneca Park
3151 Pee Wee Reese Road, Louisville, KY 40207
Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council
Backup Rain Space: Waldorf School of Louisville
Saturday, April 9 - 6:00PM
Tyler Park
1501 Castlewood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Sponsored by Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, District 8
Backup Rain Space: Tyler Park Tunnel
Sunday, April 10 - 2:00PM
Robsion Park
1 Robsion Park, Lyndon, KY 40222
Sponsored by the City of Lyndon, Brent Hagan, Mayor
Backup Rain Space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Rd, Louisville, KY 40222
Sunday, April 10 - 6:30PM
Iroquois Park
1080 Amphitheater Rd, Louisville, KY 40214
Sponsored by Councilman Mark Fox, District 13, Councilman Kevin Triplett, District 15, Councilwoman Nicole George, District 21, Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart, District 25
Backup Rain Space: On stage at Iroquois Amphitheater
Saturday, April 16 - 2:00PM
Shelby Park
600 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Sponsored by Council President/Councilman David James, District 6
Backup Rain Space: AMPED, 600 E. Oak St., Louisville, KY 40203
Saturday, April 16 - 6:30PM
The Floyd County Library
180 W Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150
Sponsored by New Albany-Floyd County Public Library and Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
Backup Rain Space: Same
Thursday, April 21 - 6:30PM
Highview Park
7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228
Sponsored by Councilman James Peden, District 23
Backup Rain Space: Jefferson County Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop #129, Louisville, KY 40228
Friday, April 22 - 6:30PM
South Central Park
2400 Colorado Ave, Louisville, KY 40208
Sponsored by Council President/Councilman David James, District 6
Backup Rain Space: South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40208
Saturday, April 23 - 2:00PM
Long Run Park
Long Run Park Road, Louisville, KY 40245
Sponsored by Councilman Anthony Piagentini, District 19
Backup Rain Space: TBD
Saturday, April 23 - 6:30PM
Bicentennial Park
118 E Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150
Sponsored by the City of New Albany, Jeff Gahan, Mayor, and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
Backup Rain Space: Floyd County Library, 180 W Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150
Sunday, April 24 - 2:00PM
The Maples Park
6826 W State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014
Sponsored by the City of Crestwood, Jim Kramer Mayor
Backup Rain Space: Dennis Deibel Barn, 6826 W State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014
Sunday, April 25 - 6:30PM
Hounz Lane Park
2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223
Sponsored by Councilman Markus Winkler, District 17
Backup Rain Space: TBD
Thursday, April 28 - 6:30PM
Veterans Memorial Park, Jeffersontown, KY
10707 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Sponsored by Mayor Bill Dieruf and the Jeffersontown City Council
Backup Rain Space: The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Friday, April 29 - 6:30PM
SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater
636 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Sponsored by Fountain Square Players
Backup Rain Space: Same
Saturday, April 30 - 2:00PM
Clarksville Gate Way Park
500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville, IN 47129
Sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
Backup Rain Space: Clarksville Middle School, 101 E Ettels Ln, Clarksville, IN 47129
Saturday, April 30 - 6:30PM
Wilkerson Park
131 E. Utica Street, Sellersburg, Indiana, 47172
Sponsored by the Town of Sellersburg Town Council and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
Backup Rain Space: Same
Sunday, May 1 - 2:00PM
St. Matthews City Hall
3941 Grandview Ave, Louisville, KY 40207
Sponsored by the City of St. Matthews, Richard J. Tonini, Mayor
Backup Rain Space: St. Matthews-Eline Branch Library, 3940 Grandview Ave, Louisville, KY 40207
Sunday, May 1 - 6:30PM
Sun Valley Park
6616 Ashby Lane, Louisville, KY 40272
Sponsored by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14
Backup Rain Space: Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln, Valley Station, KY 40272
Thursday, May 5 - 6:30PM
Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park
2995 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748
Sponsored by Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park
Backup Rain Space: TBD
Friday, May 6 - 6:30PM
NoCo Depot
701 Michigan Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Sponsored by the City of Jeffersonville, Mike Moore, Mayor, Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, and Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
Backup Rain Space: NoCo Arts Center, 628 Michigan Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Sunday, May 8 - 2:00PM
Broad Run Park, The Parklands
1551 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291
Sponsored by Councilman Stuart Benson, District 20 and Councilman Robin Engel, District 22
Backup Rain Space: Same
Sunday, May 8 - 6:30PM
Norton Commons Amphitheater
10920 Meeting St, Prospect, KY 40059
Sponsored by Norton Commons
Backup Rain Space: Norton Commons YMCA, 11000 Brownsboro Rd, Prospect, KY 40059
Thursday, May 12 - 6:30PM
Jack Elstro Plaza
47 North 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374
Sponsored by Richmond Shakespeare Festival
Backup Rain Space: TBD
Friday, May 13 - 6:30PM
Shively Park
1902 Park Road, Shively, KY 40216
Sponsored by Shively Councilwoman Tiffany Burton-McBroom
Backup Rain Space: The Heritage (Shively Community Center), 1901 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216
Saturday, May 14 - 2:00PM
Petersburg Park
5008 E Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218
Sponsored by Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, District 2
Backup Rain Space: Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave, Louisville, KY 40218
Saturday, May 14 - 6:30PM
Bicentennial Park
213 E Chestnut St, Corydon, IN 47112
Sponsored by Harrison County Public Library and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
Backup Rain Space: Corydon Central High School, 375 Country Club Rd SE, Corydon, IN 47112
Sunday, May 15 - 2:00PM
Riverview Park
8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258
Sponsored by Councilman Rick Blackwell, District 12
Backup Rain Space: Pleasure Ridge Park High School, 5901 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258
Sunday, May 15 - 6:30PM
Story Avenue Park
1519 Story Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council and White Clay
Backup Rain Space: The Pointe, 1205 E Washington St, Louisville, KY 40206
Thursday, May 19 - 6:30PM
The Amphitheater at Mt. Washington Sports Complex
131 Gardner Way, Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Sponsored by the City of Mt. Washington, Barry Armstrong, Mayor
Backup Rain Space: TBD
Friday, May 20 - 6:30PM
Chapel Lake Park
5801 New Chapel Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
Backup Rain Space: Same
Saturday, May 21 - 2:00PM
Victory Park
1051 S. 23rd Street, Louisville, KY 40210
Sponsored by Councilman Jecorey Arthur, District 4
Backup Rain Space: California Community Center, 1600 St Catherine St, Louisville, KY 40210
Saturday, May 21 - 6:30PM
Joe Creason Park
1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213
Sponsored by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill, District 10
Backup Rain Space: Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Ct, Louisville, KY 40213
Sunday, May 22 - 2:00PM
Windy Hills Green
Highway 42 and Rudy Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
Sponsored by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7
Backup Rain Space: TBD
Sunday, May 22 - 6:30PM
Emerson Park
1100 Sylvia St, Louisville, KY 40217
Sponsored by Councilman Kevin Triplett, District 15
Backup Rain Space: TBD