Kentucky Shakespeare Presents JULIUS CAESAR in Annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS Spring Tour

Kentucky Shakespeare returns with the free SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour this spring. The 6-actor, 85-minute production of JULUS CAESAR will tour to multiple parks in Indiana and Kentucky this April and May.

"After another long winter, we are excited to come together again in these beautiful parks this spring with live, in-person theatre. This tour has grown from 9 parks served in 2014 to a record 35 parks served this spring! This wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our neighborhood performance sponsors, and we're incredibly thankful for their support. We thank them all for valuing the importance of the arts, in a time many need this human connection most," said Matt Wallace, Kentucky Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director. "We're able to serve most of the same parks this year plus some new venues this year including Joe Creason Park, Seneca Park, Shelby Park, Windy Hills Green, Farnsley Park, Wilkerson Park in Sellersburg and Gateway Park in Clarksville," shared Wallace.

The production is directed by Amy Attaway, Kentucky Shakespeare's Associate Artistic Director. "Julius Caesar, like much of Shakespeare's canon, speaks to every historical moment in a different way. Its echoes of our own present moment are clear and evident." She added, "Our production will situate itself in a future time and place, in a third era next to the present day and ancient Rome illuminating the timelessness of human behavior, violence, and power."

The production features an ensemble cast of seven actors starring Brennen Amonett as Cassius, Lucy Buchanan as Portia, Darius Dion as Brutus, Justin M. Jackson as Caesar, Raven Jeannette as Calpurnia, and Tai Rosenblatt as Marc Antony. The ensemble cast also plays multiple other supporting ensemble roles.

The production also features set design by Karl Anderson, costume design by Donna Lawrence-Downs, sound design by Laura Ellis, and fight choreography by Eric Frantz, with Ryan Bennett as the stage manager. The script is adapted by dramaturg Gregory Maupin.

Kentucky Shakespeare will also tour the production to schools across the state, virtually and in person, as part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Kentucky Shakespeare is one of 40 professional theater companies selected to participate in bringing the finest productions of Shakespeare to middle- and high-school students in communities across the United States.

Each venue will have an alternate backup space in the event of inclement weather so performances will take place on the scheduled date. Visit https://kyshakespeare.com/season/parkstour/ for more information.

Dates, Places and Times of the tour are as follows:

2022 Performance Schedule

Friday, April 8 - 6:30PM

Farnsley Park

3100 Wedgewood Way, Louisville, KY 40220

Sponsored by Councilman Brent Ackerson, District 26

Backup Rain Space: TBD

Saturday, April 9 - 2:00PM

Seneca Park

3151 Pee Wee Reese Road, Louisville, KY 40207

Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council

Backup Rain Space: Waldorf School of Louisville

Saturday, April 9 - 6:00PM

Tyler Park

1501 Castlewood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204

Sponsored by Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, District 8

Backup Rain Space: Tyler Park Tunnel

Sunday, April 10 - 2:00PM

Robsion Park

1 Robsion Park, Lyndon, KY 40222

Sponsored by the City of Lyndon, Brent Hagan, Mayor

Backup Rain Space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Rd, Louisville, KY 40222

Sunday, April 10 - 6:30PM

Iroquois Park

1080 Amphitheater Rd, Louisville, KY 40214

Sponsored by Councilman Mark Fox, District 13, Councilman Kevin Triplett, District 15, Councilwoman Nicole George, District 21, Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart, District 25

Backup Rain Space: On stage at Iroquois Amphitheater

Saturday, April 16 - 2:00PM

Shelby Park

600 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY 40203

Sponsored by Council President/Councilman David James, District 6

Backup Rain Space: AMPED, 600 E. Oak St., Louisville, KY 40203

Saturday, April 16 - 6:30PM

The Floyd County Library

180 W Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150

Sponsored by New Albany-Floyd County Public Library and Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Backup Rain Space: Same

Thursday, April 21 - 6:30PM

Highview Park

7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228

Sponsored by Councilman James Peden, District 23

Backup Rain Space: Jefferson County Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop #129, Louisville, KY 40228

Friday, April 22 - 6:30PM

South Central Park

2400 Colorado Ave, Louisville, KY 40208

Sponsored by Council President/Councilman David James, District 6

Backup Rain Space: South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40208

Saturday, April 23 - 2:00PM

Long Run Park

Long Run Park Road, Louisville, KY 40245

Sponsored by Councilman Anthony Piagentini, District 19

Backup Rain Space: TBD

Saturday, April 23 - 6:30PM

Bicentennial Park

118 E Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150

Sponsored by the City of New Albany, Jeff Gahan, Mayor, and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Backup Rain Space: Floyd County Library, 180 W Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150

Sunday, April 24 - 2:00PM

The Maples Park

6826 W State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014

Sponsored by the City of Crestwood, Jim Kramer Mayor

Backup Rain Space: Dennis Deibel Barn, 6826 W State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014

Sunday, April 25 - 6:30PM

Hounz Lane Park

2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223

Sponsored by Councilman Markus Winkler, District 17

Backup Rain Space: TBD

Thursday, April 28 - 6:30PM

Veterans Memorial Park, Jeffersontown, KY

10707 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Sponsored by Mayor Bill Dieruf and the Jeffersontown City Council

Backup Rain Space: The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Friday, April 29 - 6:30PM

SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater

636 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Sponsored by Fountain Square Players

Backup Rain Space: Same

Saturday, April 30 - 2:00PM

Clarksville Gate Way Park

500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville, IN 47129

Sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Backup Rain Space: Clarksville Middle School, 101 E Ettels Ln, Clarksville, IN 47129

Saturday, April 30 - 6:30PM

Wilkerson Park

131 E. Utica Street, Sellersburg, Indiana, 47172

Sponsored by the Town of Sellersburg Town Council and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Backup Rain Space: Same

Sunday, May 1 - 2:00PM

St. Matthews City Hall

3941 Grandview Ave, Louisville, KY 40207

Sponsored by the City of St. Matthews, Richard J. Tonini, Mayor

Backup Rain Space: St. Matthews-Eline Branch Library, 3940 Grandview Ave, Louisville, KY 40207

Sunday, May 1 - 6:30PM

Sun Valley Park

6616 Ashby Lane, Louisville, KY 40272

Sponsored by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14

Backup Rain Space: Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln, Valley Station, KY 40272

Thursday, May 5 - 6:30PM

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park

2995 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748

Sponsored by Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park

Backup Rain Space: TBD

Friday, May 6 - 6:30PM

NoCo Depot

701 Michigan Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Sponsored by the City of Jeffersonville, Mike Moore, Mayor, Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, and Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Backup Rain Space: NoCo Arts Center, 628 Michigan Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Sunday, May 8 - 2:00PM

Broad Run Park, The Parklands

1551 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291

Sponsored by Councilman Stuart Benson, District 20 and Councilman Robin Engel, District 22

Backup Rain Space: Same

Sunday, May 8 - 6:30PM

Norton Commons Amphitheater

10920 Meeting St, Prospect, KY 40059

Sponsored by Norton Commons

Backup Rain Space: Norton Commons YMCA, 11000 Brownsboro Rd, Prospect, KY 40059

Thursday, May 12 - 6:30PM

Jack Elstro Plaza

47 North 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Sponsored by Richmond Shakespeare Festival

Backup Rain Space: TBD

Friday, May 13 - 6:30PM

Shively Park

1902 Park Road, Shively, KY 40216

Sponsored by Shively Councilwoman Tiffany Burton-McBroom

Backup Rain Space: The Heritage (Shively Community Center), 1901 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216

Saturday, May 14 - 2:00PM

Petersburg Park

5008 E Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218

Sponsored by Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, District 2

Backup Rain Space: Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave, Louisville, KY 40218

Saturday, May 14 - 6:30PM

Bicentennial Park

213 E Chestnut St, Corydon, IN 47112

Sponsored by Harrison County Public Library and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Backup Rain Space: Corydon Central High School, 375 Country Club Rd SE, Corydon, IN 47112

Sunday, May 15 - 2:00PM

Riverview Park

8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258

Sponsored by Councilman Rick Blackwell, District 12

Backup Rain Space: Pleasure Ridge Park High School, 5901 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258

Sunday, May 15 - 6:30PM

Story Avenue Park

1519 Story Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council and White Clay

Backup Rain Space: The Pointe, 1205 E Washington St, Louisville, KY 40206

Thursday, May 19 - 6:30PM

The Amphitheater at Mt. Washington Sports Complex

131 Gardner Way, Mt. Washington, KY 40047

Sponsored by the City of Mt. Washington, Barry Armstrong, Mayor

Backup Rain Space: TBD

Friday, May 20 - 6:30PM

Chapel Lake Park

5801 New Chapel Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Backup Rain Space: Same

Saturday, May 21 - 2:00PM

Victory Park

1051 S. 23rd Street, Louisville, KY 40210

Sponsored by Councilman Jecorey Arthur, District 4

Backup Rain Space: California Community Center, 1600 St Catherine St, Louisville, KY 40210

Saturday, May 21 - 6:30PM

Joe Creason Park

1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213

Sponsored by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill, District 10

Backup Rain Space: Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Ct, Louisville, KY 40213

Sunday, May 22 - 2:00PM

Windy Hills Green

Highway 42 and Rudy Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

Sponsored by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7

Backup Rain Space: TBD

Sunday, May 22 - 6:30PM

Emerson Park

1100 Sylvia St, Louisville, KY 40217

Sponsored by Councilman Kevin Triplett, District 15

Backup Rain Space: TBD