Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Announces 2022 Season

The 62nd season of Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park will run May 25-August 7, 2022 - the longest professional run in company history. The season will include productions of Twelfth Night, Richard III, and The Merry Wives of Windsor, plus the Globe Players professional training program with Much Ado About Nothing, Late Night Shakes with the Louisville Improvisors, Shakespeare in Dance with the Louisville Ballet, and more to be announced at a later date. For information click HERE.

2022 Winter Production

The January production will be Joe Calarco's Shakespeare's R&J at the Henry Clay Theatre, a co-production with Pandora Productions, Louisville's theatre exclusively dedicated to telling stories of LGBTQ+ communities. Tickets and information HERE.

2022 Added Spring Production

An indoor production is added to the season this spring. Kentucky Shakespeare will present King Henry VI: The Wars of the Roses at their headquarters at 616 Myrtle Street March 30-April 16, 2022. Stephanie Shine adapted all three Henry VI plays into this heart-stopping piece. While the work stands on its own, it's also the lead in to the summer production of Richard III, which will complete the full history cycle Kentucky Shakespeare has been working on since 2017's Richard II. Tickets and information HERE.

2022 Shakespeare in the Parks Tour

Kentucky Shakespeare will hit the road again this April with the six-actor Julius Caesar tour, coming to a park near you April 1 through May 15, 2022.

For more information about Kentucky Shakespeare visit www.kyshakespeare.com.