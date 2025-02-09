Kentucky Shakespeare 2025 Season Will Include HAMLET, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Shakespeare, the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth, just announced the 65th annual free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival May 28-August 10, 2025, at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Old Louisville’s Central Park.

“We are excited to share another thrilling season of free performances in Central Park, full of comedy, drama, and adventure for the 65th season of your Kentucky Shakespeare Festival! The 2025 eleven-week season features fifty-eight performances, six productions, all presented absolutely free to the community,” said Matt Wallace, Producing Artistic Director. “We’ll kick off the main stage season the popular romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, followed by electrifying masterpiece Hamlet, and Shakespeare’s inventive fairy tale Cymbeline, last performed on our stage in 1982. The season again features two weeks of rotating repertory in July in which all three productions will rotate nightly.”

In addition to the three main stage productions, Kentucky Shakespeare will present the classic comedy Twelfth Night from their Globe Players professional training program for high school students, plus Shakespeare in Dance: A Midsummer Night’s Dream from Louisville Ballet. Louisville Improvisors also return for their 10th season of Late Night Shakes, a late-night Shakespearean improvisation comedy show on select nights. The Kids’ Globe tent will open an hour before every performance during the summer with free interactive arts-based activities tied to the production, and various community groups will perform pre-shows at 7:15PM nightly throughout the summer.

All performances are presented free of charge at Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, the longest-running non-ticketed Shakespeare festival in the United States.

A variety of 60+ food trucks from the Louisville Food Truck Association will rotate nightly throughout the summer with 2-3 per night, plus Will’s Tavern (a Brown-Forman Bar) and Will’s Gift Shop.

Nightly Schedule

6:00pm Food Trucks Open

7:00pm Will’s Tavern, Will’s Gift Shop, and Kids’ Globe open

7:15pm Community Pre-Show Performance

8:00pm Production Begins

The 2025 Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park:

Much Ado About Nothing

by William Shakespeare

Directed by Matt Wallace

May 28-June 15; July 16, 19, 22, 25 (no performances on Mondays or Tuesdays in June)

The 65th season kicks off with one of the greatest romantic comedies ever written. It’s a battle of wits, and love is in the air, as mischievous games, pranks, and plots abound in this irresistible comedy.

Hamlet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Amy Attaway

June 19-29; July 15, 18, 23, 26 (no performances on Mondays or Tuesdays in June)

Shakespeare’s unparalleled masterpiece is a haunting tale of corruption, betrayal, and revenge. Follow Hamlet through an electrifying and unforgettable journey into the human soul.

Cymbeline

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Matt Wallace

July 3, 5, 6, 8-13; July 17, 20, 24, 27

Shakespeare’s inventive fairy tale of love, loss, and legacy... An evil stepmother, long-lost princes, a banished lover, dastardly villains, and a lion-hearted princess on a quest to Happily Ever After.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s Globe Players

Twelfth Night

Directed by Kyle Ware

July 30-August 3

Kentucky Shakespeare’s Globe Players professional training program takes the stage, presenting Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, directed by Director of Education Kyle Ware. The cast is comprised of students from multiple area high schools and the production is the culmination of a five-week training program.

Louisville Ballet

Shakespeare in Dance: A Midsummer Night's Dream

August 6-10

The final week of the summer season, Louisville Ballet returns for a ninth season to present an original dance piece from choreographer Roger Creel, inspired by Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy.

Louisville Improvisors

Late Night Shakes

Improvised Shakespeare

10:30PM June 14, June 28, and July 12

The Louisville Improvisors return for a tenth season with Late Night Shakes on select Saturdays, bringing late night improvised Shakespeare plays created from audience suggestions.

