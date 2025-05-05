Kentucky Performing Arts To Welcome ONE VISION OF QUEEN Featuring Marc Martel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Performing Arts will present One Vision Of Queen featuring Marc Martel on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

One Vision of Queen is an explosive, attention-commanding tribute where the most iconic rock anthems of all time collide with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. One Vision of Queen also incorporates an entirely unique angle, exploring other styles of music beyond rock, including opera.

Marc Martehas performed on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and “American Idol,” and spent 13 years touring the globe with Canadian rock band Downhere

Tickets are available here. Visit Kentucky Performing Arts at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org for more information.

