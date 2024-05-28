Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentucky Performing Arts presents Violent Femmes at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on-sale now.

Seminal Alt Rockers Violent Femmes will be giving fans a one-two punch this Spring when they perform both their ground-breaking, debut, self-titled album and their sophomore release, Hallowed Ground, during a limited run of shows.

Serving as a sonic time capsule for the soul, these special shows will capture a pivotal moment in music as Femmes' Lead Vocalist and Guitarist Gordon Gano wrote the songs for both albums while he was still in high school.

Their eponymous record, once hailed as the “soundtrack to male puberty,” amplified teenage angst and alienation in the 1980s with such songs as “Kiss Off,” “Add It Up,” and “Gone Daddy Gone.” The album, which was mostly autobiographical, would later prove to embody some of the most relatable and enduring anthems of a disenchanted youth that the world has ever known. It has now sold three million copies worldwide and is still in rotation on today's top rock stations, cementing it as more than a simple battle cry for misunderstood adolescence.

For the remainder of the '90s, Violent Femmes continued to record new material, while their earliest songs remained in the zeitgeist, thanks to popular shows and films like “My So-Called Life,” Reality Bites, and Grosse Pointe Blank. Since that time, the band has released 10 studio albums including their most recent Hotel Last Resort (2019).

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.

As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Comments