Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Reduced Shakespeare Company's ALL THE GREAT BOOKS (ABRIDGED)

The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s production of All the Great Books (abridged) takes place on Saturday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater.

America’s favorite comedy troupe delivers a 98-minute roller-coaster ride through the world’s great books. The three cultural guerillas of the Reduced Shakespeare Company zip through the classics of Confucius, Thoreau, Proust and more

Tickets are available for purchase here. Check out The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s website.

