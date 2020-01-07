Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Raphael Saadiq's Jimmy Lee Tour

Raphael Saadiq's Jimmy Lee Tour with Jamila Woods and DJ Duggz comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Standard tickets are $35. Premium tickets are $100. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Visit Old Forester's Paristown Hall at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Raphael Saadiq is a Grammy Award-winning musician, songwriter, and go-to collaborator/producer for some of the biggest names in R&B. Solange Knowles, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, D'Angelo, Ne-Yo, and Miguel are among the many artists who turn to Saadiq for his deep musicality, contemporary creative vision, and encyclopedic knowledge of timeless pop music.

Since his appearance with "Tony! Toni! Toné!," Saadiq has continued to revitalize and reshape traditional black music. In 2012, he was named to TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People" list.

Saadiq's work has appeared in multiple films and television shows. In 2017, he received an Academy Award nomination for "Mighty River" from the film "Mudbound," which he co-wrote with Mary J. Blige. On television, Saadiq is the composer-in-residence for Isa Rae's hit HBO show, "Insecure."

His highly anticipated album, "Jimmy Lee," is Saadiq's first self-produced solo album in eight years.





