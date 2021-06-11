Kentucky Performing Arts Presents NURSE BLAKE: THE PTO COMEDY TOUR

Nurse Blake is a one-of-a-kind entertainer who uses his experience as a nurse for a fun filled comedy event that celebrates the hard work of healthcare providers. Blake tells candid and raw stories from his time in nursing school and from his shifts at the bedside. His upbeat attitude and hilarious spins on the obstacles nurses face day to day offer a fun and interactive experience for audience members. He is the ultimate solo performer using visuals, crowd participation and live sketches that have audiences engaged and laughing from start to finish.

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Nurse Blake is a registered nurse and the most popular nurse influencer on social media, with over 2.4M followers. He has been a nurse for over 7 years and has worked in a number of nursing roles at Level 1 Trauma centers around the country.

Blake is a founder of Nurses Support Their Young, which aims to promote healthy work environments throughout the healthcare industry. Blake is also the creator of the ultimate nursing organization, NurseCon which provides education and a supportive online community to nurses worldwide.

His 2019 "Call Light Tour" sold out, featuring a mix of live skits, videos, and interactive presentations drawn from his real-life experiences as a nurse and nursing student. Blake launched a popular podcast in 2021 alongside his husband, Brett. The pair cover topics relevant to nurses and healthcare workers alike and tell their own personal stories while being insightful and offering a lot of laughs through it all.

WHAT: Nurse Blake: The PTO Comedy Tour

WHEN: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center- Bomhard Theater

COST: Tickets start at $29.50

SPONSOR: Leo Weekly - A Little Off Center

Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org