Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Kentucky Performing Arts announced that Dr. Tamekka L. Cornelius has been named Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the organization. She will be responsible for developing and implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program that promotes internal and external initiatives for staff and volunteers, programs, community partners, and more. Cornelius will provide oversight in strategically guiding efforts for best practice programs and community leadership of DEI initiatives. This position will work with all KPA departments and will serve as a resource for areas such as community outreach, hiring, training, patron services, programming, development and more.

Cornelius previously served as director of graduate recruitment and diversity retention at the University of Louisville. While there, she spearheaded graduate recruitment efforts designed to increase the number of qualified underrepresented graduate students as primary recruiter for more than 120 graduate programs, while also overseeing efforts to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion throughout all academic departments and the graduate school.

"Tamekka brings with her a wealth of experience that will inform our longstanding and continued work in diversity, equity and inclusion," said Kim Baker, President & CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. "With Tamekka's leadership, we are excited to continue our commitment to serving all communities and ensuring the arts are available to all."

Prior to her work at the University of Louisville, Cornelius worked for Norton Healthcare as an inclusion program manager. Before that, she served as the inaugural director of the office of identity and inclusion at Bellarmine University.

Cornelius holds a PhD in Educational Leadership and Administration from Bellarmine University and a master's in education from the University of Louisville. She is the recipient of numerous awards and recognition in her field of study and work.