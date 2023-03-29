Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Prior to her work at the University of Louisville, Cornelius worked for Norton Healthcare as an inclusion program manager.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Kentucky Performing Arts announced that Dr. Tamekka L. Cornelius has been named Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the organization. She will be responsible for developing and implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program that promotes internal and external initiatives for staff and volunteers, programs, community partners, and more. Cornelius will provide oversight in strategically guiding efforts for best practice programs and community leadership of DEI initiatives. This position will work with all KPA departments and will serve as a resource for areas such as community outreach, hiring, training, patron services, programming, development and more.

Cornelius previously served as director of graduate recruitment and diversity retention at the University of Louisville. While there, she spearheaded graduate recruitment efforts designed to increase the number of qualified underrepresented graduate students as primary recruiter for more than 120 graduate programs, while also overseeing efforts to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion throughout all academic departments and the graduate school.

"Tamekka brings with her a wealth of experience that will inform our longstanding and continued work in diversity, equity and inclusion," said Kim Baker, President & CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. "With Tamekka's leadership, we are excited to continue our commitment to serving all communities and ensuring the arts are available to all."

Prior to her work at the University of Louisville, Cornelius worked for Norton Healthcare as an inclusion program manager. Before that, she served as the inaugural director of the office of identity and inclusion at Bellarmine University.

Cornelius holds a PhD in Educational Leadership and Administration from Bellarmine University and a master's in education from the University of Louisville. She is the recipient of numerous awards and recognition in her field of study and work.



Experience the Best of Broadway with A Grand Night for Singing at NKU Photo
Experience the Best of Broadway with A Grand Night for Singing at NKU
Get ready to experience the best of Broadway at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts with their upcoming production of A Grand Night for Singing! Running from April 14-23, 2023 at the NKU Stauss Theatre, this Tony-nominated musical revue is a fresh take on the beloved works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. A Grand Night for Singing is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Student Blog: Time Management Tips and Tricks Photo
Student Blog: Time Management Tips and Tricks
Hello again, friends! I hope all of you are doing well! Here at UE, we are over halfway through the semester. In the midst of frequent homework, lots of projects, tech weeks, looming finals, and the summer beyond, it can all seem like a lot to handle. I am confident in the knowledge that I am not alone in the feeling of being over inundated with various things, from both my fellow peers at UET and you, readers. So, that said, I wanted to share with you various tips and tricks that have helped me manage my time in my first year of college.
Kentucky Opera Receives Two Landmark Gifts for New Opera Center in Louisville Photo
Kentucky Opera Receives Two Landmark Gifts for New Opera Center in Louisville
Kentucky Opera announced a $1 million gift from longtime donor and former board member Christina Lee Brown and over $325,000 bequest from Rose Mary Toebbe, a close friend of the opera and donor for many years.
Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues Photo
Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues
Pandora Productions, one of the country's longest running, Kentucky's oldest and Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community continues the 2022-2023 Season with GODSPELL.

More Hot Stories For You


Kentucky Opera Receives Two Landmark Gifts for New Opera Center in LouisvilleKentucky Opera Receives Two Landmark Gifts for New Opera Center in Louisville
March 27, 2023

Kentucky Opera announced a $1 million gift from longtime donor and former board member Christina Lee Brown and over $325,000 bequest from Rose Mary Toebbe, a close friend of the opera and donor for many years.
Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ IssuesPandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues
March 21, 2023

Pandora Productions, one of the country's longest running, Kentucky's oldest and Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community continues the 2022-2023 Season with GODSPELL.
BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 SeasonBEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 Season
March 16, 2023

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announce its 2023-24 season of Broadway productions. The season will kick off in September with Wicked. The lineup also includes Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frozen, Clue, Six, and Beetlejuice. Learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here!
Kentucky Shakespeare Receives Gift From Kansas City-Based Theater LeagueKentucky Shakespeare Receives Gift From Kansas City-Based Theater League
March 10, 2023

Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) and Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League, Inc, a Kansas City, Missouri, based contributor to the performing arts, announced that the League will be gifting thirty-five Shakespeare Theatres across the United States and internationally with a grant of $255,000 in general operating support.
THUNDER At The Kentucky Center ReturnsTHUNDER At The Kentucky Center Returns
March 9, 2023

Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns! Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
share