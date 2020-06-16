KPAatHome Series Celebrates Eastern Kentucky Artists

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As another week of #KPAatHome begins, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) is excited to celebrate sounds from Eastern Kentucky with their virtual concert series. Thanks to sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the support of regional arts organizations, KPA proudly offers free, online performances to patrons in the comfort and safety of their homes while supporting Kentucky performers and artists.

Working with presenting partners Kentucky Rural Urban Exchange and Black Soil, this week's artists are curated by Appalshop.

Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m.: Kenny Miles of Wayne Grahm

Wednesday, June 17 at p.m.: John Hayword

Thursday, June 18 at 8 p.m.: Bennie Massey

Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.: Jenny Williams

Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.: Chef Indego

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

