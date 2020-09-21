Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Brickman Supports Kentucky Performing Arts

The virtual concert takes place on Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. EST. 

Sep. 21, 2020  

Jim Brickman will present "Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE!" virtually on Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. EST. Tickets start at $40.

This holiday season, Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will bring music and holiday cheer to fans and families in the comfort and safety of their home with "Comfort and Joy at Home LIVE!". This one of a kind, virtual concert experience will support Kentucky Performing Arts with a portion of each ticket sale benefiting the organization during these challenging times. Viewers will enjoy an interactive Zoom room, meet and greets, Christmas gifts delivered to their door, and front row concert experience like never before.


