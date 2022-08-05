Haley Fish, Kristin Yancy and J. Daughtry Lead CHICAGO at The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company brings Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage. Chicago will be led by Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Roxie, Lexington's own Haley Fish (Kiss Me Kate, Hello Dolly, Cats, The Music Man) as Velma, and J. Daughtry (Ain't Too Proud, The Color Purple, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Billy Flynn. Altamiece Carolyn Cooper plays Mama Morton, a role she has played around the country at numerous regional theatres; Brance Cornelius returns for a second summer show to play Amos; and University of Kentucky alum and Drag Star, Gilda Wabbit, will play Mary Sunshine.

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of their mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 3,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and in The Lexington Theatre Company's home city of Lexington, Kentucky.

Rounding out the ensemble and supporting roles will be college students and recent grads from top musical theatre programs around the country including Lindsay Lee Alhady (University of Oklahoma), Travis Anderson (University of Michigan), Wesley Byers (Ball State University), Jamie Dee Bradley (Belmont University), Jordan DeLeon (University of Oklahoma), Brady Foley (Florida State University), Alloria Frayser (Cincinnati Conservatory of Music), Anna Hertel (Elon University), Ginger Hurley (University of Oklahoma), Nicholas Kraft (University of Michigan), Sydni Moon (University of Oklahoma), Julianne Roberts (Elon University), Eric Shawn (Texas State University), Greg Sim (Rider University), Renell Taylor (Elon University), Meridien Terrell (Marymount Manhattan College), and Devin Watson (Western Kentucky University). Recent High School graduates Sophia Cooper and Nate Krohmer join the production in the Apprentice Program.

Direction and choreography is by Patrick O'Neill (School of Rock, Chicago Tour). The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of spectacular instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky.

Chicago will play the Lexington Opera House, August 4-7, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; Covid Testing Sponsor Colt Neck Labs; and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the Opera House Fund, the LG&E and KU Foundation, the Kentucky Arts Council, and LexArts.

Single Tickets are available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization's website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org