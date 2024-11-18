HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to be Presented at Kentucky Performing Arts This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hip Hop Nutcracker is coming to Kentucky Performing Arts on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Hip Hop Nutcracker is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, blending hip-hop choreography with Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. This show is brought to life by a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, who will open the show with a short set.

Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to contemporary New York City.

Grab your family and friends and embark on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.



Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.



