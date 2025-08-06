GREASE Heats Up The Carnegie in Covington with Paige Davis as Miss Lynch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Carnegie will close out its summer season with an electrifying new production of GREASE, running August 15–24, 2025 in Covington, KY. Directed and choreographed by Eric Byrd, the production features Paige Davis, best known as the host of TLC’s Trading Spaces, as the prim and proper Miss Lynch.

This high-octane revival takes audiences back to Rydell High, where Danny and Sandy find themselves rekindling a summer romance amid the teenage antics of the T-Birds and Pink Ladies. With iconic songs like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together,” and hits from the 1978 film including “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You're the One That I Want,” this crowd favorite promises big vocals, bold moves, and vintage flair.

The cast is led by Nick Abouzeid as Danny Zuko and Monique Churchill as Sandy Dumbrowski, with Paige Davis appearing as Miss Lynch. The ensemble also features Evan Blust as Kenickie, Indya Lincicome as Betty Rizzo, Sydney Short as Marty, Grace Baker as Jan, and Annika Jonker as Frenchy. Brooke Chamberlin appears as Patty Simcox, Carter Minor as Sonny La Tierri, Jack Haroutunian as Roger, Anthony Contreras as Doody, and Ross Fogle as Eugene Florczyk. Josh Galloway takes on the dual role of Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, with Brianna Gutierrez-Diaz as Cha-Cha DiGregorio. Offstage vocal support and swings are provided by Claire Dillon, Ethan Kuchta, and Colton Slade.

The creative team includes director and choreographer Eric Byrd and music director Matthew Umphreys. Scenic design is by Tyler Gabbard, costumes by Cat Schmeal-Swope, lighting by Julie Cowger, sound by Emma Miller, and wigs, hair, and makeup by Missy White. Shauna Nelson serves as production stage manager, with Doug Stock as technical director and Tyler Gabbard as producer.