Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14

Applications are accepted through Jan. 14, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET/10:59 p.m. CT

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for the class of 2024. Since its inception, the tuition-free immersive arts education program has cultivated more than 8,000 student-artists from across the state, including a Grammy-Award winning vocalist, Tony-nominated actor, Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate and numerous creative leaders and engaged citizens.

Each summer GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During the program, student artists engage in studies across nine art disciplines: Creative Writing, Dance, Design, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music. This year's program will be held in two sessions at the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington, Ky, serving over 500 students.

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. The application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores, instead applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion. Completed applications will be considered until Jan. 14, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET/10:59 p.m. CT.

To guide students, families and educators through the application process, GSA will host a series of informational webinars including GSA 101 and “Meet Your Adjudicators.” All webinars are free to attend but registration is required. Each session will also be recorded and made available on the GSA website afterward.



