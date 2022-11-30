Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian Rodney Carrington is Coming to the Kentucky Center

The tour arrives on March 24, 2023.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Rodney Carrington has announced 8 additional dates for his upcoming 2023 comedy tour, which includes The Kentucky Center in Louisville, March 24, 2023.

Carrington is known for the witty and sarcastic humor that he is able to blend into various mediums of stand-up, music, and short films. He integrates his country roots seamlessly into the essence of his demeanor and writing style.

*Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets for The Kentucky Center performance at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

About Rodney Carrington:

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

A platinum-recording artist, Rodney's recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. His last album "Here Comes the Truth" (released 2017) climbed to #3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.

Rodney broke through with his major label comedy CD debut "Hangin' With Rodney" in 1998. The next few years saw nine more Top 10 comedy albums: "Live", "Morning Wood", "Nutsack", "Greatest Hits", "King of the Mountains", "El Nino Loco", "C'mon Laugh You Bastards", "Laughter's Good and The Hits", all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts. "Hangin' With Rodney" and "Morning Wood" earned RIAA gold record certification, and his Greatest Hits (a double CD) album reached platinum status. Rodney also released "Make it Christmas" which features his original song "Camouflage and Christmas Lights," a tribute to our military.

Rodney also added "author" to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book "Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean" published by Hatchette Books.

Over the years, he's starred in his own TV sitcom, "Rodney", which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, "Beer for My Horses," which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes The Truth." Rodney's also appeared on countless other TV shows, including the ACA (American Country Awards), hosting the American Country New Year's Eve Live show on FOX, and won "Supporting Character of the Year" from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins' music video "I Got My Game On."




