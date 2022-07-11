Brance Cornelius, Emily Cramer, Ryan Gregory Thurman, and Ed Watts Will Lead Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at the Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company brings Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage. Disney's The Little Mermaid will be led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours including Edward Watts (Scandalous, Finian's Rainbow, The Music Man at The Lex) as King Triton, Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Ursula, Ryan Gregory Thurman (After Midnight, Elf: The Musical) as Sebastian, and Lexington's own Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Scuttle.

Rising Stars and recent college graduates Teah M. Renzi (Western Connecticut State University) and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (University of Oklahoma) will play Ariel and Prince Eric. They will share the stage with some of Lexington's favorite local actors including Gregory Hancock (Grimsby), Cavan Hendron (Chef Louis), Tammie J. Harris (Carlotta) and Benjamin Preacely (Flounder).

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of their mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 3,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and in The Lexington Theatre Company's home city of Lexington, Kentucky.

Rounding out the ensemble and supporting roles will be college students and recent grads from top musical theatre programs around the country including Lindsay Lee Alhady (University of Oklahoma), Travis Anderson (University of Michigan), Wesley Byers (Ball State University), Jamie Dee Bradley (Belmont University), Jordan DeLeon (University of Oklahoma), Brady Foley (Florida State University), Alloria Frayser (Cincinnati Conservatory of Music), Anna Hertel (Elon University), Ginger Hurley (University of Oklahoma), Nicholas Kraft (University of Michigan), Sydni Moon (University of Oklahoma), Paris Porché Richardson (University of Oklahoma), Julianne Roberts (Elon University), Eric Shawn (Texas State University), Greg Sim (Rider University), Renell Taylor (Elon University) and Devin Watson (Western Kentucky University).

Broadway veterans also direct and choreograph the production. Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (who performed in the Broadway Company of Disney's The Little Mermaid) will direct, with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer (A Christmas Story, Shrek Tour). The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky.

Disney's The Little Mermaid will play the Lexington Opera House, July 14-17, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the Kentucky Arts Council, the Opera House Fund and LexArts.

Single Tickets are available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization's website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.