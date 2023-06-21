Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre

The tour comes to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY Friday, November 17.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 2 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Rufus Wainwright to Open the Louisville Orchestra's 2023 - 2024 POPS Season Photo 3 Rufus Wainwright to Open the Louisville Orchestra's 2023 - 2024 POPS Season
Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Comes To The Photo 4 Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Comes To The Brown Theatre in October

Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre

Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre

Radio and Television personality Bobby Bones today announces the full schedule for his upcoming “Comedically Inspirational On Tour.” The tour comes to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY Friday, November 17.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local and can be purchased Click Here. VIP tickets will also be available and include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and photo opportunity with Bobby. 

The full list of shows includes: 

7/22 - Nashville, TN – CMA Theater 

8/12 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre 

8/19 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre 

/9 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Hotel & Casino 

 9/15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center 

·         9/16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

·         11/17 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
 

Throughout the course of the “Comedically Inspirational” show, Bones will connect with the audience, sharing both humorous as well as uplifting stories from his own life. Bones previously performed his “Comedically Inspirational” routine to sold out crowds at Nashville's CMA Theater and also took his show to the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas.

 

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones “has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world” (American Profile). He is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program “The Bobby Bones Show,” which broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. The award-winning show is a 3x CMA Award winner, 4x ACM Award winner and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. His experience extends to television as he has served as host of USA Network's thrilling competition series, “Snake In The Grass,” starred in National Geographic's “Breaking Bobby Bones,” served as the official in-house mentor on ABC's “American Idol,” and won season 27 of ABC's “Dancing with the Stars.”

Additionally, the “media multitasker's” (Billboard) fan-favorite podcast, “BobbyCast,” which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is also the two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book" and "Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat," and recently released his first children's book, "Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School."




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
Louisville Orchestra Reveals Composers For 2023-24 and 2024-25 Creators Corps Photo
Louisville Orchestra Reveals Composers For 2023-24 and 2024-25 Creators Corps

Building on the success of the inaugural year of the Louisville Orchestra (LO) Creators Corps, the LO has announced the appointment of Creators through the 2024-25 season. The 2023-24 Creators are Alex Berko, Nkeiru Okoye and Tanner Porter, and the 2024-25 Creators will be Baldwin Giang, Brittany J. Green and Oswald Huỳnh.

2
Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Comes To The Photo
Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Comes To The Brown Theatre in October

An all-new national tour is coming Louisville, KY's Brown Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30pm which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

3
Rufus Wainwright to Open the Louisville Orchestras 2023 - 2024 POPS Season Photo
Rufus Wainwright to Open the Louisville Orchestra's 2023 - 2024 POPS Season

The Louisville Orchestra in partnership with Louisville Public Media present Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic at The Louisville Palace on September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

4
Student Blog: What I Wish I Knew... Photo
Student Blog: What I Wish I Knew...

Hello again, readers! I hope you all are well! Happy summer vacation, to those of you who have completed your spring semester of school! As I have just completed my first full year of being a college student, I wanted to take an opportunity to reflect on the things I wish I knew before college. For most, college is the first time “adulting,” if you will, and that comes with a learning curve. The struggles I discovered this year and worked towards solving aid in my understanding of what it is to live, as I continue to discover more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Derby Dinner Playhouse (5/17-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridges of Madison County
The Henry Clay Theatre (6/09-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You