Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre

Radio and Television personality Bobby Bones today announces the full schedule for his upcoming “Comedically Inspirational On Tour.” The tour comes to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY Friday, November 17.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local and can be purchased Click Here. VIP tickets will also be available and include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and photo opportunity with Bobby.

The full list of shows includes:

7/22 - Nashville, TN – CMA Theater

8/12 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

8/19 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre

/9 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Hotel & Casino

9/15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

· 9/16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

· 11/17 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre



Throughout the course of the “Comedically Inspirational” show, Bones will connect with the audience, sharing both humorous as well as uplifting stories from his own life. Bones previously performed his “Comedically Inspirational” routine to sold out crowds at Nashville's CMA Theater and also took his show to the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas.

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones “has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world” (American Profile). He is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program “The Bobby Bones Show,” which broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. The award-winning show is a 3x CMA Award winner, 4x ACM Award winner and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. His experience extends to television as he has served as host of USA Network's thrilling competition series, “Snake In The Grass,” starred in National Geographic's “Breaking Bobby Bones,” served as the official in-house mentor on ABC's “American Idol,” and won season 27 of ABC's “Dancing with the Stars.”

Additionally, the “media multitasker's” (Billboard) fan-favorite podcast, “BobbyCast,” which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is also the two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book" and "Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat," and recently released his first children's book, "Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School."