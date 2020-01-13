Bert Kreischer is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and reality TV host, regarded as one of the best storytellers of his generation. Kreischer hosts a number of stand-up specials and shows, including "Bert Kreischer: Secret Time" on Netflix, "The Machine" on Showtime, "Comfortably Dumb" on Comedy Central, his YouTube cooking show "Something's Burning," and two podcasts, "Bertcast" and "Open Tabs." Kreischer has also hosted the Travel Channel's "Trip Flip" and "Bert the Conqueror" as well as FX's "Hurt Bert."

WHAT:

Bert Kreischer-The Berty Boy

WHEN:

Sunday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

WHERE:

The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall

501 W. Main St.

COST:

Tickets start at $39.75. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Visit Kreischer's website here.

Listen to his podcast here.

Follow Kreischer on Twitter here.





