ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS is Coming to the Kentucky Center in April 2022

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers... think twice.

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

DETAILS:

WHAT:

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

WHEN:

Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall

COST:

Tickets start at $45. On Sale Friday, April 30, 10:00am at kentuckyperformingarts.org

FOLLOW:

