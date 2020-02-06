91.9 WFPK Presents Tommy Emmanuel at The Brown Theatre

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with special guest Sierra Hull come to The Brown Theatre on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $45. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Tommy Emmanuel is an American-Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist known for his intricate fingerstyle technique. For this, he is one of five people to be named a Certified Guitar Player by his idol Chet Atkins.

Emmanuel began his music career in Australia, where he grew up on the road with his family's band. Since then, he has performed with several rock n' roll bands, playing hundreds of sold-out shows across the globe each year.

In 2018, Emmanuel released "Accomplice One," an album of collaborations with some of the finest singers, songwriters and guitarists alive today - including Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Douglas, Amanda Shires, Ricky Skaggs, J.D. Simo, David Grisman, Bryan Sutton and Suzy Bogguss.

Sierra Hull is a respected bluegrass musician, singer and songwriter whose successful career began at the age of 10. She was awarded Mandolin Player of the Year for three consecutive years and was recognized for the best Recorded Event of the Year in 2010, 2017, and 2018 by the International Bluegrass Music Awards.





