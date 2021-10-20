91.9 WFPK presents Punch Brothers with Special Guest Haley Heynderickx, Thursday, February 17, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at The Brown Theatre. Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Punch Brothers is a bluegrass, American-country classic band bringing spontaneity in the structures of modern classical music. Their newest album release, "Hell on Church Street", focuses on the power in returning to the foundation of their original music by taking risks, being spontaneous and listening to one another. The new record reimagines bluegrass artist Tony Rice's landmark solo album, "Church Street Blues".

Mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Gabe Witcher, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert and banjoist Noam Pikelny create and push musical boundaries, making their music undeniably contagious and fun. The band's 2018 album "All Ashore" was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album in 2019.

Punch Brothers' 2015 album "Phosphorescent Blues" extends beyond the band's typical bluegrass roots, including two classical composers, Scriabin and Debussy. The album reached the top 10 on the folk, rock and bluegrass charts. Following the album release was the immediate release of their single "Julep", which was nominated for Best American Roots Song at the 2016 Grammy Awards.