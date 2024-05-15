Yelba Zoe McCourt's Solo Play WHERE Y'ALL FROM? to be Presented at Zephyr Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yelba Zoe McCourt's solo play, "WHERE Y'ALL FROM?" has emerged as a captivating odyssey exploring the intricate tapestry of identity, culture, and the immigrant narrative. This performance takes audiences on a poignant journey through the life of Zoe, an alter-ego version of McCourt herself, navigating the complexities of assimilation and the quest for the American Dream.

At the heart of the narrative is Zoe, an alter-ego version of herself, the daughter of two Latin American immigrants, navigating the nuances of assimilation and what it truly means to be American. From her childhood encounter with the real-life Big Bird, where her "Sesame Street" worldview feels within reach, to grappling with the harsh realities of brown children being detained at the border, Zoe's journey is one of reconciliation between her childhood dreams and the stark reality of American life.

Moved by a viral video depicting the separation of a mother and child at the border, Zoe embarks on a quest to uncover her own family's immigration story. Through a blend of humor and pathos, she delves into pivotal moments in her life and her parents' lives, exploring the intricate intersections of race, identity, and the elusive American Dream.

As Zoe confronts questions of heritage and belonging, she is challenged by her peers to define her identity—is she more Latina or American? Through Yelba Zoe McCourt's masterful storytelling, audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster, experiencing laughter, tears, empathy, and deep introspection.

With raw vulnerability and authenticity, Yelba Zoe's performance leaves an enduring impression, prompting viewers to reflect on their own family histories and the universal threads that bind us together. "Where Y'All From?" serves as a compelling exploration of contemporary American identity, inviting audiences to contemplate what it truly means to be an American today.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO: Written and Performed by Yelba Zoe McCourt, Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

WHERE: Zephyr Theatre - 7456 Melrose Avenue

WHEN:

Thursday June 6 2024, 8:15 PM

Saturday June 15 2024

Sunday June 23 2024, 9:00 PM

TICKETS: $15.00 The Hollywood Fringe Festival - "Where Y'all From?"

Ages 14+. Show runs 75 minutes

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

Yelba Zoe McCourt (Writer/Performer) was born in La Ceiba, Honduras, arrived in the US as a toddler and was raised in New York City. Her diverse upbringing fuels her knack for portraying various characters and mastering accents. A graduate of Barnard College, Columbia University, she honed her acting skills at The American Repertory Theatre/Moscow Art Theatre Institute for Advanced Theater training at Harvard University. Early in her career, she showcased her talent in sketch comedy and improv in the West Village. Her extensive television credits include appearances on Sesame Street, Law & Order, First Time Out, Riot, Walker, Texas Ranger, Local Heroes, ER and Kingpin, among others. Her film credits include Carlito's Way, No Exit, Slings & Arrows, The Pest, Ghetto Rhapsody, Road Dogz, and The Pest, among others. She is also a UCLA Masters of Science in Nursing graduate. Recently, she wrote and starred in "Where Y'All From?" which premiered at Solofest 2024, and will run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June, 2024.

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director) is a multi-award-winning solo artist, a Board Member, and Submission Screening Panelist for the LA Women's Theatre Festival. She serves as Director and Instructor at Whitefire Theatre and is the Founder and CEO of SOARING SOLO LLC. With over a decade of international touring and teaching experience, Jessica's solo shows have left a lasting impact. Her work has graced prestigious festivals worldwide and enjoyed extended runs in renowned venues like NYC's Theatre Row. Jessica provides coaching through Soaring Solo LLC. A prolific Director and Developer, she has co-created over 75 solo shows, earning numerous accolades. www.JessicaLynnJohnson.com / SoaringSoloArtist@gmail.com.

