YOU I LIKE Cast To Reunite For On The Rocks Podcast

Broadway's Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), and Musical Director Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly, Carousel) will appear on On the Rocks Radio Show Tuesday, January 19th at 7pmPST/10pmEST with host TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez and guest co-host Erik Altemus (Pippin) for an in-depth chat about You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman, currently streaming on PlayhouseLIVE.

You I Like, conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, marks the first theatrical tribute to Jerry Herman by a professional theater company since the passing of this Tony Award-winning Broadway legend one year ago. Members of the cast are reuniting for On the Rocks to discuss the work of Jerry Herman, theatre during COVID, and their individual careers.

Andy Einhorn is a leading Broadway music director and conductor and most recently served as the music supervisor and musical director for the Broadway productions of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and Carousel starring Renée Fleming. Einhorn's previous Broadway music directing and conducting credits include Holiday Inn, Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Brief Encounter, and Sondheim on Sondheim. Other Broadway work includes Evita and The Light in the Piazza.

Lesli Margherita won the Olivier Award for her West End debut as Inez in Zorro The Musical. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical, and after over 1000 performances, bid farewell to the Matilda company and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames At Sea. Lesli later returned to her iconic performance in Matilda to close out its Broadway run.

Off-Broadway credits include her hilarious, show-stopping performance as Cindy Lou Who in the one-woman tour-de-force Who's Holiday, which earned her critical acclaim as well as a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Solo Show and an Off- Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Solo Performance. Other Off-Broadway credits include an award-winning turn as Signora Psyche Zinobia in A Scythe of Time (NYMF; Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role) and most recently this spring originated the role of Princess in Emojiland.

Nicholas Christopher LA: Hamilton (Aaron Burr) Broadway: Hamilton (George Washington), Miss Saigon (John), Motown (OBC). Off-Broadway: Lazarus (the David Bowie musical - NYTW), Whorl Inside a Loop (2nd Stage), The Tempest (Shakespeare in the Park), Rent ( revival), Hurt Village (Signature Theatre), In the Heights (tour). TV: "All Rise" (CBS), "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" (FX). Nick received the Elliot Norton Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr.

Erik Altemus: Based in Los Angeles, Erik Altemus is a multidisciplinary artist who has worked in film, television, theatre and music. As a performer, Erik has played some of the country's premiere venues including Radio City Music Hall, The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Birdland Jazz Club, The Gramercy Theatre and 54 Below. He has also taken to the stage abroad at The Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam and the Orb Theatre in Tokyo, Japan. In 2013 he made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning revival of Pippin the musical where he originated the role of Lewis and understudied the title character. Erik most recently released These Days, an album of original music.

On the Rocks with Alexander is a weekly, entertainment talk show hosted by TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez broadcast live from Los Angeles. The show has featured Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award Winners and regularly showcases performers from Broadway. The show streams live at www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com/watch and is available on all major podcast platforms, and on AppleTV/ROKU/AmazonFireTV on the OutAt.TV app. The show is presented by Straw Hut Media. For more information, head to www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com

Video-on-demand streaming of You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman is available to rent on PlayhouseLive for $24.99 through February 7. After the initial purchase through the website, You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman can be watched on any of the PlayhouseLive apps including Apple OS, Android OS, Roku, FireTV and more. Closed captioning will be available in both English and Spanish.