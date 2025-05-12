YANKEE DAWG YOU DIE to Return to East West Players in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



East West Players has revealed the cast and creative team for the summer 2025 revival of Yankee Dawg You Die, the canonical, compelling, and darkly funny drama by celebrated playwright Philip Kan Gotanda. The cast includes Kelvin Han Yee* as Vincent Chang and Daniel J. Kim* as Bradley

Yamashita.

Originally produced at EWP in 2001, Yankee Dawg You Die returns to the stage in an

insightful new production—incorporating live and recorded video—under the full

direction of Jennifer Chang, who has a 17-year production history with EWP both as an

actor and director.

EWP is thrilled to welcome actors Kelvin Han Yee (Film: May December, Milk; TV: Beef,

The Brothers Sun; EWP’s The Wind Cries Mary) and Daniel J. Kim (TV: Cobra Kai, Bel

Air; EWP’s The Brothers Paranormal) back to the David Henry Hwang Theater, as it sets

the stage for another full circle moment this 60th Anniversary Season. Yee originated

the role of Bradley for the play’s world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 1988,

and now he returns to play Vincent.

This thought-provoking work delves into the heart of Hollywood, exploring identity,

integrity, and the cost of assimilation for Asian American artists navigating the

entertainment industry. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, Yankee Dawg You Die follows the

collision of two actors from different generations: Vincent Chang, a seasoned

Hollywood veteran who built a hard-won career playing stereotypical roles, and Bradley

Yamashita, a rising star determined to break barriers and redefine Asian American

representation on screen. As their paths intertwine, so do their values, resulting in a

powerful confrontation that questions the price of success and the weight of cultural

responsibility.

“This is a seminal work in the Asian American theatre canon that has directly

influenced and inspired countless artists,” shares director Jennifer Chang.

“ A favorite collaborator of mine, Lloyd Suh, writes in an essay about Gotanda’s play that ‘the struggle we're watching is in the psyches of these actors as they attempt to reconcile

that landscape with their ambition, their insecurity, and their own sense of personhood

and responsibility in an industry where who you present to an audience is your primary

currency.’ I’m excited to examine the themes of the play and to bring digital media to

the theatre—to bring Hollywood to live performance.”

This timely revival speaks to ongoing conversations around race, authenticity, and

power in the media. For playwright Philip Kan Gotanda, the revival is also deeply

personal.“Doing Yankee Dawg You Die at EWP is a homecoming,” says Gotanda.

“EWP is where I developed the material for the play. Actors I met, actors I worked with, actors who became good friends. They and their hearts are all in there. The Bradleys, now

Vincents. The Vincents, now mostly angels. All alive, living memories.”

“We chose to program Yankee Dawg You Die for our 60th Anniversary Season because of

the importance of Philip’s work and this play in particular,” says Artistic Director Lily

Tung Crystal. “Philip is one of the main artists who created and defined Asian American

theater, and Yankee Dawg truly gets to the emotional heart of the experience of being

an Asian American actor. Sadly, AAPINH actors still face some of the same challenges

as Bradley and Vincent, even though it’s been nearly 40 years since the play’s premiere.

We’re thrilled to have Jennifer Chang bring her bold, multidisciplinary vision to the

EWP stage as we reflect on how far our community has come and how far we still have

to go.”

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!