World Premiere Of THIS WAY YONDER Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

In the weeks following the devastation of Hurricane Andrew, Ruth McMillan attempts to keep her stone crabbing business afloat with plans for her daughter Maybelline to take over the family business. When May, an aspiring artist, meets a charismatic boy with dreams of traveling West and Ruth is reunited with a High School friend intent on buying her out...tensions rise like the tide. Will Ruth drift with the tide of the times or will she keep fighting the current to keep intact everything she holds dear to her?

"This Way Yonder" previews on Saturday June 8th & opens on Thursday June 13th as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 at the historic Complex Hollywood, one of the oldest established theatres on Hollywood's Theatre Row.

PRODUCED BY: Montana Cypress

WHERE: The Ruby Theatre at The Complex Hollywood

6476 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90038

DATES: Saturday June 8th 2019, 4.15 pm

Thursday June 13th 2019, 8.15 pm

Saturday June 15th 2019, 6.15 pm

Saturday June 22nd 2019, 11.45am

Friday June 28th 2019, 10.15 pm

TICKETS: $12

BOX OFFICE: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/ 6247





