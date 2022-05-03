World Premiere Of THE PITCH Opens At The Lyric Hyperion

Tom Alper carried three scenes of a play around in his briefcase for almost a decade, telling everyone he was writing a new play. A deeply personal work, it took his youngest daughter going to college, a divorce, inspiration from his new girlfriend and open reflection on the bizarre experiences of working in a "boiler room" for him to complete it...and provide the catharsis he desperately needed.

Alper is thrilled to share his new work, the world premiere of The Pitch, playing May 7-22 at The Lyric Hyperion.

In The Pitch, a widower, desperate for money, takes a low-level sales job in a "boiler room," while trying to deal with his teenage daughter's newfound autonomy. This powerful new work pulls from Alper's tumultuous personal experiences both in the room and at home, adding the layers of a dramatic and moving father/daughter subplot. The Pitch examines whether or not a person can maintain his integrity and not deviate from his morals, while facing both internal and external pressures.

"I was working in a boiler room sales office, and I was amazed at all the manipulative tricks they used to sell...I was even more amazed that these transparent tricks worked as well as they did" Alper said. "At the same time, I was also dealing with some issues with my teenage daughter, and I tried to incorporate those sales techniques on her. I soon realized the job wasn't what I thought it was going to be and that I had to deal with my own issues of living through her accomplishments. I needed to start working on something for myself. That's where The Pitch comes from."

A New York native who now resides in L.A., Alper takes a no-holds-barred approach to the work, a period piece that takes place in 2006. His play is also in the trusted hands of director Dana Schwartz and features a cast of stage veterans.

Laced with comedy, the drama unfolds in true roller coaster fashion, mirroring Alper's experiences at work at home and presenting both the action and tender moments with authenticity. Audiences can identify with the play's exploration of universal themes like seduction, manipulation, trust and parenthood.

"Of course I hope audiences come away entertained," Alper said. "But I also hope they will be able to identify with the central theme of the play, which really comes down to facing pressures in life and finding your own self-respect while allowing your children to lead their own lives."

The Pitch

Written by Tom Alper

Directed by Dana Schwartz

In the world premiere play The Pitch, a widower, desperate for money, takes a low-level sales job in a "boiler room," while trying to deal with his teenage daughter's newfound autonomy. This powerful new work pulls from playwright Tom Alper's tumultuous personal experiences both in the room and at home, adding the layers of a dramatic and moving father/daughter subplot. The Pitch examines whether or not a person can maintain his integrity and not deviate from his morals, while facing both internal and external pressures.

May 7 - 22

Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

The Lyric Hyperion

2106 Hyperion Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

For tickets and more information visit lyrichyperion.com.