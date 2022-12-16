World Premiere Musical BLOOD SUPPLY: A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LOVE STORY Comes To Theatre 68 Arts Complex This January

Holly Anne Mitchell's world premiere musical BLOOD SUPPLY: A Zombie Apocalypse Love Story (a rock musical), is set to open January 20, 2023, at The Theatre 68 Arts Complex.

Tickets are on sale now at www.onstage411.com/bloodsupply

Blood Supply is a post-apocalyptic rock musical set one year after the zombie virus. Raw and authentic, hilarious and poignant, writer Holly Anne Mitchell debuts in this powerhouse piece on loss, hope, love, resilience, and redemption.

The production features Book and Lyrics by Holly Anne Mitchell, Music by Holly Anne Mitchell and Grady Land, With special contributions from Ian Michaels and Mike Fowler, Directed by David Dickens, Produced by Famsara Productions, Choreography by Gina Rizzo Bishop and Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR.

Holly Anne Mitchell is an actor, singer, playwright, two-time TEDx speaker, storyteller, life and business coach, and mental health advocate. Holly has a B.F.A. in Theatre from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and studied musical improvisation at the Magnet Theater in New York City. Due to financial constraints she took a break from acting for a decade, and became a founder, cofounder, and strategic advisor of 12 entrepreneurial startup businesses over the past 10 years. Holly celebrated her return to the theater in the fall of 2021 by moving to Los Angeles and starring as Margarite in Turkeys! The Musical at Zombie Joe's Underground, followed by her breakout role as the Rage Fairy in Antonia Czinger's The Rage Fairy.

This show is dedicated to the memory of Evan Foster Higgins.

Running at Theatre 68 Arts Complex-The Emerson, 5112 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. 91601, January 20 through February 11, 2023. Performance's will be Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 7pm. Additional performance Thursday, Feb 9 at 8pm.