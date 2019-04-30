World Premiere HFF Show ALL OUR PRETTY SONGS Opens June 9 at Studio C

John Brahan and Dan Schultz return to the Hollywood Fringe Festival with their latest work, All Our Pretty Songs. Writen by Brahan and directed by Dan Schultz, and starring Brahan, Schults, and Shanlie Phillips. The show will open at Asylum - Studio C, located at 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90038. Tickets:

In this new play, Neil, a mediocre musician and Kurt Cobain wannabe, moves to Los Angeles to "make it" as a rockstar. Through the constant ups and downs of LA living, Neil struggles between pursuing his passions or taking the practical path in life. Should he keep chasing his dreams or stop? This 60 minute three-person show explores idealism vs. cynicism, the practicality of pursuing art in a capitalist society, and millennials' struggle with mental health. All Our Pretty Songs will have five performances beginning June 9th- June 29th, 2019 at Studio C on 6448 Santa Monica Blvd.Ticketsare $5 and can be purchased at the door or starting May 1st on the Hollywood Fringe Festival website by using the following link: http://hff19.org/5861

Production Team:

Playwright: John Brahan

Director: Dan Schultz

Producer: Mitchell Collins, John Brahan, and Dan Schultz

Costumes, Lights, and Set Design: Dan Schultz

Photography and Graphic Design: Bella Gonzalez

Performances: Running time 60 minutes

Asylum - Studio C, located on 6448 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. 90038

June 9th- June 29th, 2019. June 9th at 5:30pm, June 13th at 8:30pm, June 17th at 5:30pm, June 22nd at 10:00pm, and June 29th at 8:00pm at Studio C on 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90038. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or starting May 1.

General admission $5.00. Tickets onsale: http://hff19.org/5861





