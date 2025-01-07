Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
By: Jan. 07, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
AJ Rafael - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Annie Yee - GRUMPY MONKEY - Pasadena Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Isabel Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts

Best Dance Production
ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Barry Pearl - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer Taylor - FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre

Best Ensemble
A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Schmedake - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theater

Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical
A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Paloma Malfavon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Ama Konadu - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully theatre

Best Play
A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Leaving truthfully Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHEME - Valley Opera and Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Charly Taylor - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - LIVING TRUTH-FULLY THEATRE

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
Living Truthfully Theatre
 



