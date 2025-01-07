Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
AJ Rafael - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Annie Yee - GRUMPY MONKEY - Pasadena Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Isabel Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts
Best Dance Production
ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre
Best Dance Production
ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Barry Pearl - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer Taylor - FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre
Best Ensemble
A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Schmedake - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theater
Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical
A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Paloma Malfavon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Ama Konadu - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully theatre
Best Play
A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Leaving truthfully Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHEME - Valley Opera and Performing Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Charly Taylor - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - LIVING TRUTH-FULLY THEATRE
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Living Truthfully Theatre
Videos