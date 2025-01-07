Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

AJ Rafael - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Yee - GRUMPY MONKEY - Pasadena Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isabel Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts



Best Dance Production

ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barry Pearl - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Taylor - FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre



Best Ensemble

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Schmedake - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theater



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company



Best New Play Or Musical

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Paloma Malfavon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Play

Ama Konadu - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully theatre



Best Play

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Leaving truthfully Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Valley Opera and Performing Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Charly Taylor - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - LIVING TRUTH-FULLY THEATRE



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

Living Truthfully Theatre



