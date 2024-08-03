Westside Ballet to Present Adult Summer Showcase Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westside Ballet of Santa Monica, renowned for its commitment to excellence in classical ballet, will present an enchanting adult showcase featuring extraordinary choreography by a distinguished group of faculty and performers. This captivating event promises to deliver an unforgettable show of grace, artistry, and passion.

Taking place at New Roads School - Moss Theatre on Saturday, August 3rd, with performances at 1pm and 5pm, the adult showcase will feature the exceptional talent of Westside Ballet's adult students, who have dedicated their time and energy to the pursuit of classical ballet. Tickets are now on sale for $35 and are available at Westside Ballet's front desk.

The showcase is directed, staged, and choreographed by the esteemed faculty and adult dance community, including Adrian Blake Mitchell, Sven Toorvald, Chasen Greenwood, Sadie Black, Natalia Velarde, Erin Rivera-Brennand, Dani Savka, Jenny Jones, and Liz Wasynczuk. These talented choreographers bring their unique styles and perspectives to create a diverse and compelling program that beautifully blends tradition with contemporary flair.

Special solo performances will be delivered by Akem Harrison, Daniel Grzelak, Aileen Hui, Rupa Kingston, and Amanda Li. Additionally, the event will feature appearances by Westside School of Ballet alumnae Sorcha Whitley and Perris McCracken, adding an extra layer of excitement and inspiration to the evening.

"We are so pleased to have several accomplished choreographers and many dedicated performers for our 2024 adult showcase," says Allegra Clegg, Executive Director of Westside School of Ballet. "Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to support Westside Ballet's adult dance community and enjoy an inspiring afternoon of dance!"

For over five decades, Westside Ballet has offered adult ballet classes that cater to every level of experience and ability. Whether beginners looking to learn the basics, advanced dancers refining their technique, or individuals dancing for fun and fitness, Westside Ballet has classes for everyone. The adult ballet program is led by highly experienced and qualified teachers, many of whom have danced professionally with prestigious companies such as New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet, and Los Angeles Ballet.

The school is increasingly committed to providing opportunities for its adult students to perform and showcase their skills and progress. The Adult Showcase 2024 is one of the highlights of the year for the SoCal adult ballet community, as it offers students a chance to share their love of ballet with their friends, family, and the public.

James Ady, one of Westside Ballet's adult faculty members, highlights the transformative power of adult ballet: "Ballet is not just for kids or professionals. It is for everyone who loves to move, express themselves, and challenge themselves. Ballet can help you improve your posture, balance, strength, flexibility, and coordination. It can also help you reduce stress, boost your mood, enhance your creativity, and connect with others who share your passion. Ballet is a lifelong journey that can enrich your life in so many ways."

The Adult Summer Showcase will feature a diverse and exciting repertoire of ballet pieces, ranging from classical to contemporary, from romantic to comedic, from lyrical to dramatic.

The programme lineup includes:

Erin Bakken's "Swan Lake Suite" "Mariage d'amour" choreographed by Sven Toorvald to music of the same name by Steven Law. Sadie Black's "on the moon i swear" to House of Woodcock by Jonny Greenwood "House of Capulets" staged by Adrian Blake-Mitchell to Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo & Juliet. "In Waiting" choreographed by Dani Savka to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons recomposed by Max Richter. Chasen Greenwood's "Heirs of the Dragon" to music of the same title by Ramin Djawadi Natalia Velarde's "Untitled: For my Mother and Aunt Claudia" to music Oboe Concerto in D Minor by Alessandro Marcello "The Spy Who Loved Me" choreographed by Liz Waszynak to Nobody Does It Better by Carly Simon Jeni Jones's "All This Jazz" piece featuring a montage of: "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" by The Temptations; "Cool Joe, Mean Joe (Killer Joe)" by Quincy Jones; "Happy" by Pharrell Williams with "Happy" Video with Special Thanks to David Combs. "August's Rhapsody" by Chasen Greenwood to music of the same title from the August Rush Soundtrack.

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica is known for its commitment to nurturing dancers of all ages and providing a supportive environment for their artistic growth. The adult showcase serves as a testament to the dedication and passion of these dancers, who have embraced the art form as a means of personal expression and fulfillment.

Among the many talented dancers are Kirstin and Sorcha Whitley, a mother-daughter duo who live in Larchmont Village in LA. Sorcha is about to start her second year at UCLA School of Law. Before law school, she graduated from Stanford University, where she served as the executive director of the Cardinal Ballet Company while completing her degree in International Relations. In high school, she attended Harvard Westlake and trained in ballet with Marat Daukayev. Kirstin, also a graduate of UCLA School of Law, is an attorney and currently works in-house at Sempra as an ERISA specialist. In her youth, she danced with the Fresno Ballet and did summer sessions at Boston Ballet and Ballet West.

Sorcha and Kirstin started taking adult classes together at Westside in Summer 2019, right before Sorcha left for college, and fell in love with the community of adult dancers and teachers there. Kirstin continued to take classes 3-4 times a week while Sorcha was away, and now that Sorcha is back in LA, they take class together regularly.

"It has been a joy to learn his choreography and to be part of such a supportive and wonderful group of dancers," says Kirstin.

"Chasen is a wonderful choreographer. He's so attentive to and considerate of the skills of his dancers and he really works with the group, finding a place for everyone regardless of their level," Sorcha adds. "His choreographic process is very natural, and in the studio I really feel like he's creating with us, and in the end, the piece is something all of us have kind of created together. The other dancers in the piece are really wonderful. Everyone comes from such different places and has such different lives, but we're all bound together for two hours a week by our shared love of ballet and our shared dedication to this show. I feel like I've made a lot of friends this summer!"

"In terms of the actual performance, at times it can be really technically difficult (I need to get a little pep talk from the other dancers before some of my entrances)," Sorcha continues, "but the core of it, like every performance, is trying to make the audience feel what you feel dancing it. I think I speak for everyone in the piece when I say we love to perform it, and we're excited to share that love with an audience."

For more information about Westside School of Ballet and its adult ballet program, visit westsideballet.com or Instagram @westsideballet. Adult Ballet Showcase Tickets are $35 and are available at Westside Ballet's front desk, 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Or phone 310-828-2018.

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica is a renowned ballet academy dedicated to providing exceptional training and performance opportunities to aspiring dancers of all ages. With a rich history spanning over five decades, Westside Ballet has nurtured numerous talented dancers who have gone on to successful careers in the world of ballet. The academy's commitment to excellence, artistic integrity, and community engagement has made it a cherished institution in Santa Monica and beyond. For more information, visit westsideballet.com.

