Westside Ballet of Santa Monica to Present Spring MASTERS OF MOVEMENT Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Concerto Barocco

The historic Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will celebrate its 50th anniversary with three events in May. The two-day-only Masters of Movement performances have been crafted by leading and emerging talent alike to honor the past, present and future of the organization's cultural achievements. Patricia Neary, a ballet legend with a 60+ year career in the arts, will attend the final event and receive a lifetime achievement award.

On Friday, May 17th at 7 pm and Saturday, May 18th at 1 pm Pacific Time, the Masters of Movement Spring Showcases take place at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage, 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica. After the second performance on Saturday May 18th, there will be a special event at the same location, at 5 pm, that will further celebrate the achievements of the Westside Ballet. This event will feature an award ceremony for Patricia Neary and performances by award-winning American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Isabella Boylston and fellow American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside. They will perform Marius Petipa's classic BLACK SWAN pas de deux.

Artistic Director Martine Harley remarks on the event's importance. "Masters of Movement is a curated journey through dance that pays tribute to our heritage and envisions ballet's evolution. Our 50th Anniversary celebrates Westside Ballet's enduring legacy and the universal allure of ballet. We celebrate our founders' dream and our dancers' excellence, which have fostered a haven of creativity and learning. The Saturday night event highlights the diverse interpretations of Pas de Deux, showcasing an array of styles that exemplify both the tradition and the unique evolution of this ballet form. We invite you to join our historic celebration, a blend of classical grace and modern innovation, as we honor ballet's storied past and bright future."

Saturday, May 18th's special event is designed to honor the work of the legendary ballerina, choreographer and director Patricia Neary. The excerpts at this event consist of works that Neary performed as part of her iconic membership of the New York City Ballet. Additionally, a ceremony will honor Neary with a special lifetime Bravo! Award.

The Saturday evening special event will showcase performances from esteemed dancers formerly of the Bolshoi Ballet, Kremlin Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, and the Mikhailovsky Ballet. They will perform excerpts from a range of ballets- classical, neoclassical and contemporary-including George Balanchine's Concerto Barocco, Agon, Tarantella, and the whimsical Who Cares?; Yuri Possokhov's Bells pas de deux; and Ben Stevenson OBE's Prelude pas de deux. The music for Bells and Prelude will be Rachmaninov, played live on piano. Notable guest artists Andrea Laššáková and Adrian Blake Mitchell, along with alumni stars Lucia Connolly, Lyrica Woodruff, and Joy Womack, will grace the stage, enhancing the evening's experience. In addition to the performances, attendees will be treated to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and dinner.

The Spring Showcases honor Westside Ballet's founders, Yvonne Mounsey and Rosemary Valaire, by featuring their renowned works, with Mounsey's Classical Symphony and Valaire's staging of excerpts of Sleeping Beauty taking center stage. This season's performances will also introduce new dancers presenting a repertoire that includes works by George Balanchine, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, further pieces by Mounsey, and a variety of new compositions, showcasing the depth of talent among the company's rising stars. Of note is the prodigious Spencer Collins (11), a recent YAGP double winner, performing Flames of Paris. Additionally, the event will be enriched with live piano accompaniment of a Beethoven classic and a live quartet in the contemporary piece.

Both programs promise an enchanting blend of classical elegance and contemporary flair, celebrating the rich history and enduring legacy of ballet, with the showcases being priced at $45 and the special event priced at $195.

Tickets for these must-see dance events of the season may be purchased online at westsideballet.com/SpringTix or by phone (additional fees apply) at (800) 595-4849 (4TIX).

Photo credit:

Main - courtesy Ms. Boylston from 2021 dance film by Nic Petry with James Whiteside;

Concerto Barocco with Los Angeles Ballet dancers Taylor Hugens & Bryce Broedell ; photo by Eric Williams.

Play Broadway Games