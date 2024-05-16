Bob Barth's One Night Stand Welcomes Director Of TWO STOP, Tracey A. Leigh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bob Barth's One Night Stand will present a special episode featuring Sarah Martin of Belle & Sebastian on Thursday, May 16th, at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, streaming on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

Belle & Sebastian, the iconic Scottish indie pop band, has been captivating audiences since the mid-nineties with their infectious melodies and evocative lyrics. Sarah Martin, a key member of the band, joins host Bob Barth for an intimate conversation about their music, tour experiences, and much more.

In addition to the interview with Sarah Martin, the episode will feature a discussion with director Tracey A. Leigh about her thrilling new work, "TWO STOP," currently running at the Atwater Village Theatre. Set against the backdrop of the LA riots, "TWO STOP" offers a pulse-quickening exploration of life in a Korean bodega during a time of unrest.

Don't miss this exciting episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand. Tune in live at https://wfmu.org/ on Thursday, May 16th, and join the conversation. If you miss the live broadcast, catch up on all the archived shows at https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1.

About Bob Barth's One Night Stand: Bob Barth's One Night Stand is WFMU's Late Night Variety show, hosted by Bob Barth. Each episode offers a unique blend of music, theater, film, and engaging conversations with special guests from the entertainment industry.

