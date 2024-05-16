The Reverend Shawn Amos Comes to BroadStage in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Closing out BroadStage’s 2023/2024 blackbox series is a performance by the curator of the series himself, NAACP award-winning author, lauded songwriter, Grammy-nominated producer, and multimedia storyteller The Reverend Shawn Amos. He will perform on The Plaza on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 8:00pm.



Curated by The Reverend Shawn Amos, this BroadStage signature series of blues rhythms lights up the night and includes dancing and drinks on The Plaza. This season celebrates the sixth year of the successful blackbox series.



The program will include songs from The Reverend Shawn Amos new album Soul Brother No. 1. Amos describes the album as “10 funk-inspired joyful blues songs filled with love, hope, and concern for all brothers & sisters” but Soul Brother No. 1 also represents both the culmination of a unique, two-decade-plus artistic career, and a breakthrough in an ongoing journey of self-exploration. From the get-go, Amos has expressed an ever-evolving musical vision through rootsy Americana, singer-songwriter pop, and, as harmonica ace The Reverend Shawn Amos, the blues. Through “The Rev,” Amos immersed himself in African American culture, directly linking to the ongoing story of his people’s struggles, triumphs, and unshakable joy. “The whole reason I started playing the blues,” he says, “was it connected me to my race in a way that I hadn’t fully understood. With Soul Brother No. 1, I’m taking that journey even deeper.”



Tickets starting at $20 are available at https://broadstage.org/ or by calling 310.434.3200. The Jazz & Blues Sponsors are Richard and Lisa Kendall. The blackbox Series Sponsors are Ann Petersen and Leslie Pam.



