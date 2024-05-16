TWELFTH NIGHT & More Set for Antaeus Theatre Company 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Antaeus Theatre Company has announced three beloved classics for its 2024-25 season at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale.

Opening the season, Gigi Bermingham (You Can't Take It With You) directs The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde's "Trivial Comedy for Serious People," with its sparkling wit, quotable lines and unforgettable characters. When bachelors Jack and Algernon both create alter egos named "Ernest" the lies quickly spiral into chaos, hilarity, cucumber sandwiches and Victorian handbags. (October 19 through November 18, 2024; previews begin October 13.)

In February, the company will delve into William Shakespeare's comic masterpiece, Twelfth Night, directed by Armin Shimerman (The Crucible, Measure For Measure). Separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck, Viola is forced to make her own way in the kingdom of Illyria - where, disguised as a man, she discovers unrequited passion, double-crossings, hilarity, and yellow stockings. (February 15 through March 17, 2025; previews begin February 9.)

The season will close with The Glass Menagerie, Tennessee Williams' indelible portrait of the dysfunctional Wingfield family. Fading southern belle Amanda, and her two grown children - aspiring poet Tom and desperately shy Laura - pin their hopes on the long-awaited appearance of a Gentleman Caller in this unsparing study of memory, responsibility, and illusion. Carolyn Ratteray is set to direct. (May 3 - June 2, 2025; previews begin April 27.)

"We are excited to offer these three brilliant classic plays that will showcase the superb and varied capabilities of our acting Company," said artistic director Bill Brochtrup and producing executive director Ana Rose O'Halloran. "We know all three of these plays will thrill our audiences with their diverse and timeless themes that leap through time."

Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.

For more information about Antaeus Theatre Company and the 2024-25 season, call 818-506-5436 or visit online at antaeus.org.

Comments