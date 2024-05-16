NORA AND JIM Comes to Los Angeles Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Nora and Jim” is an original new play by Nora Connolly, written for the Centenary Celebrations of Bloomsday in 2022. Nora and Jim charts the tempestuous relationship between James Joyce and his muse, Nora Barnacle. Bound by a fervent passion, we encounter Nora Barnacle and James Joyce as they elope, setting sail from Dublin on a cold, windy October night in 1904 to embark on this most intriguing and celebrated literary relationship. “Nora and Jim” is being presented in two locations in June 2024, in Glendale at the Glendale Room and as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Broadwater Studio.

Accompanying the audience's entrance and setting the stage's ambiance, Special Musical Guest Dermot Kiernan will grace the keys with a selection of traditional Irish pieces from the era, curated by the original pianist in Ireland. Throughout the show, Dermot will perform an opening number, a piece in the play's heart, and a poignant closing melody during the final monologue. With his regular performances with the LA Philharmonic, Dermot's live piano playing enriches every moment, enhancing the overall experience.

The original European production of Nora and Jim enjoyed a sold-out run-in Dublin in June 2022, with subsequent performances in the James Joyce Centre, the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London, Edinburgh and Glasgow. In November 2022 it was performed upon the invitation of Irish President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, in front of an invited audience. At fifty-five minutes, this one act is prime for touring and a perfect complement to Bloomsday celebrations around the world.

WHO: Written by Nora Connolly. Directed by Ronan Wilmot. Starring Lisa Dobbyn and Johnny O’Callaghan. Special Musical Guest Dermot Kiernan. Presented by The Irish Sea, in association with the Contemporary Irish Arts Center, Los Angeles (CIACLA) with ongoing guidance and support from Kevin Cronin and Dublin Theatre Productions.

WHERE The Glendale Room - 127 Artsakh Avenue, Glendale 91206

WHEN: June 6th, 7th, 8th,13th, 14th, 15th @ 8:00PM

TICKETS: $25.00

