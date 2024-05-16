THE OUTSIDER Comes to International City Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



International City Theatre will present the Los Angeles premiere of The Outsider, a funny and timely satire by Paul Slade Smith about a flawed candidate who might just be the perfect fit for the job. Brian Shnipper directs the limited, three-week run June 14 through June 30 at ICT’s home in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, with two low-priced previews on June 12 and June 13.



Ned Newly is terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things a bit differently. Sure, Ned might possibly be the worst candidate to ever run for office — but what if that’s exactly what the public is looking for?



“The play is whip-smart and brilliantly funny,” says Shnipper. “I laughed out loud the entire time I was reading it. It’s as if an episode of The West Wing was co-written by Aaron Sorkin… and John Cleese! This isn’t a play about left versus right or conservatives versus liberals. It’s a play about America’s distrust of politicians and our need for them to be relatable — no matter what the cost.”



Stephen Rockwell, previously seen at ICT in A Splintered Soul and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, stars as the tongue-tied Newley, a man easily written off as a lost cause. Nihil Pai, known in the L.A. theater community for his work with Independent Shakespeare Company, portrays Dave Riley, Newley’s faithful, if somewhat naïve, chief of staff, while Jonathan Bray, whose credits include Broadway as well as A Noise Within, Theatricum Botanicum, Ruskin Group and more, is Vance, the smooth political operator who recognizes Newley’s possibilities for success. The rest of the comedically gifted ensemble includes Natalie Storrs (first national tour of Sister Act, The Last Five Years at La Mirada) as professional pollster Paige Caldwell; Taylor Leigh Edwards (Black-ish, Abbott Elementary) as TV reporter Rachel Parsons; Thomas Anawalt (David Grieg's Dunsinane at The Wallis) as TV cameraman A.C. Petersen; and Ovation-nominated Susan Huckle (for her role as “Inga” in Doma Theatre Company’s Young Frankenstein) as the personable, likeable, impressively confident and hilariously inept temp Louise Peakes.



The creative team for The Outsider includes set designer John Patrick, lighting designer Crystal R. Shomph, costume designer Claire Fraser, sound designer Dave Mickey and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The stage manager is Pat Loeb.



The Outsider runs June 14 through June 30 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (except June 14, opening night, for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception), and $52 at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $37.



International City Theatre is located in Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O'Neill Theater at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802.For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

