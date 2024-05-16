Rubicon Theatre Company to Present VENTURA LIVE Series Featuring Concerts, Readings & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rubicon Theatre Company, celebrating its 25th Anniversary Season this year, launched its new summer concert series VENTURA LIVE! last weekend with a sold out opening concert and premier of Make Your Own Kind of Music, an evening celebrating the 60s and 70s’ most iconic women in music, starring Heather Youmans and special musical guests. Performances continued on Sunday with FromBrooklyn To Broadway, a Mother’s Day concert starring Tony Award-winner Lillias White - star of 16 shows on Broadway and an alum of shows like Hadestown, Dreamgirls, Cats and more!



VENTURA LIVE! at Rubicon features one-night and short-run concerts, jam sessions, new play readings, magic nights, comedy, and much more. The series runs from May 11 - June 15, 2024. From a reading of a new rock-and-roll musical to a side-splitting comedy and soulful tributes, this diverse series promises something for everyone. Rubicon is also thrilled to open a new outdoor patio for patrons to enjoy just in time for the VENTURA LIVE series (and beyond), featuring food trucks and specially crafted themed cocktails. Food trucks and cocktail service starts 2 hours before showtime and goes through intermission. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. All events will take place at Rubicon’s home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, 1006 E. Main Street. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.



"We are thrilled to launch our new series ‘VENTURA LIVE!’ an exciting milestone for us,” says Karyl Lynn Burns, Producing Artistic Director of Rubicon Theatre Company. “The ideas came from a desire to make the theatre more of a community hub,” continues Burns, “and to welcome new audiences to our venue.”

“Our goal is to produce and present events between our mainstage theatrical productions and on off-nights at the theatre,” continues Burns, “and to expand our offerings with a diverse range of live entertainment that will bring more music, joy and laughter to audiences of all ages at an affordable price. (Most events are between $20 and $40, with some free.) With such a diverse lineup of talent and entertainment, VENTURA LIVE! has something for everyone to enjoy."

NEXT UP IN THE VENTURA LIVE LINEUP:



Mon., May 20 | 7 p.m. w/Talkback Following (SOLD OUT)

SOMEBODY TO LOVE

Plays-in-Progress Concert Reading of a New Musical in Development

Written by ROB STERNIN and PRUDENCE FRASIER (“The Nanny”/Off-Broadway)

Four friends meet freshman year of college and vow to be there for each other, always. This new rock-and-roll musical-in-development is a beautiful, heartfelt, and funny story about the choices we make, the triumphs, the failures, and the one thing that matters most…somebody to love.

Sun., May 26 | 6 p.m. Doors / 6:30 p.m. Show

Be the Revolution presents

PALOMINO NIGHTS

Country and Rhythm Revue Benefit Concert

Proceeds Support Leadership and Acting Programs for Economically Challenged Young People Starring MARK MASSON & JAM GRASS, BEAU RED & TAILOR MAIDE, THE VAN ALLEN TWINS, BUCK MOON, JOSEPHOENIX, and JAY PONTI

Tickets: $25 at door/$20 in advance



Prepare to be transported through the heartlands of American music as Be The Revolution presents Palomino Nights: The Rubicon Country and Rhythm Revue benefit concert. This exceptional event brings together a stellar lineup of musicians to celebrate the timeless classics of country, bluegrass, and rhythm. Embark on a musical journey as the artists pay homage to icons such as The Band, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, and the Allman Brothers From the soulful ballads of Dolly Parton to the twangy melodies of Hank Williams, each performance promises to stir the soul and ignite a passion for music. All proceeds will directly support leadership and acting programs designed to empower economically challenged young people. By attending this event, audiences are not just enjoying a night of exceptional music; they will also be investing in the future of the Ventura community's youth.



Featured Food Truck: Rubicon is thrilled to open its brand-new outdoor patio just in time for the VENTURA LIVE series! Guests can relax there before the show, enjoy mouthwatering bites from featured food trucks and sip on specially crafted themed cocktails. For "Palomino Nights," Big Mann BBQ pop-up will be serving up delicious barbecue favorites from 5 p.m. through intermission. Guests are encouraged to arrive early (2 hours before showtime) to make the most of the evening! To learn more and see the menu: Instagram: @big_mann_bbq

Just Added!

Thurs., May 30 | 7 p.m.

MARLEY’S GHOST

Dan Wheetman, Jon Wilcox, Mike Phelan, Ed Littlefield Jr., Jerry Fletcher, and Bob Nichols

Tickets: $39.50



This acclaimed band (with a capital B) boasts a huge following of fervent fans and listeners, including many fellow musicians. Their artistry transcends genres and generations, with an eclectic, rollicking set featuring Honky Tonk, Texas Swing, Folk, Country, Swampy Blues and ballads. During their emotionally rich performances, audiences are captivated by their divine harmonies, and their exquisite songs linger in ears long after the last note has been sung. Dan Wheetman, who is chief songwriter in the group (also bassist, fiddler, guitarist and singer), has deep roots in Ventura County, having grown up in Ventura and Simi Valley. As a composer and creator, he went on to win L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards and a Tony for Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues. Wheetman is known to Rubicon audiences for A John Denver Christmas (co-created with Randall Mylar), and various incarnations of Lonesome Traveler (with Jim O’Neil). The Band’s most recent released album, aptly named Travelin' Shoes, was produced by virtuoso Larry Campbell (Bob Dylan, Levon Helm), previously behind the boards for The Woodstock Sessions.



Featured Food Truck: HAPPY PLACE EATERY, an award-winning food truck nestled in the heart of Ventura County, specializing in a mouthwatering array of Smash Burgers, Wings, Cheese Steaks, Pretzel Bites with Hatch Cheese, and Crispy Fries. They will be serving food from 5 p.m. through intermission. They're gearing up to open a new restaurant in Downtown Ventura right on Main St in the Jimmy’s Slice old location. Guests are encouraged to arrive early (2 hours before showtime) to make the most of the evening! To learn more and see the menu: Instagram: @happyplaceeatery

The VENTURA LIVE! Series is produced by ANTHONY M. COLOMBO and JULIA DONLON for Rubicon, and JAY PONTI for Be the Revolution.



To purchase tickets online, or for more information about VENTURA LIVE!, visit www.rubicontheatre.org.Tickets are also available by phone at 805.667.2900, or may be purchased in-person at Rubicon Theatre Company’s home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001 (Laurel entrance). Guest Services is open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

