West Coast Premiere of CLYDE'S to Open at the Mark Taper Forum in November

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey will bring their latest Broadway triumph, "Clyde's," a co-production with Goodman Theatre in Chicago to the Mark Taper Forum November 15 to December 18. It recently concluded the Goodman engagement.

The cast includes Kevin Kenerly, Tamberla Perry, Reza Salazar, Nedra Snipes and Garrett Young. Perry plays the hot-tempered Clyde, whose eponymous truck stop café's kitchen staff of formerly incarcerated people-Kenerly as Montrellous, Salazar as Rafael, Snipes as Letitia and Young as Jason-all dream of creating the perfect sandwich.

"'Clyde's' was a highlight of last year's Broadway season, and our partnership with the Goodman Theatre allows us to bring this outstanding production to Los Angeles," said Center Theatre Group Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman. "Clyde's' will be the second time we have produced Lynn's work in Los Angeles, and we are thrilled to bring this bold, engaging, and entertaining play to our audiences for its West Coast premiere."

Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh said, "We are beyond excited to welcome Lynn Nottage, one of the premiere playwrights of our time, back to Center Theatre Group with the West Coast premiere of 'Clyde's.' From the moment we read the first draft, we knew we wanted to bring this production to Los Angeles. The characters and the story spoke to us - a tale of redemption, second chances, finding passion through the art of food, and, yes, sandwiches. Lynn reminds us once again why she is the most produced playwright in the country. We truly can't wait to share 'Clyde's' with our community."

American Theatre announced that Nottage is the most produced playwright of the 2022-2023 season with 24 productions - her third time at the top of the list. Editor Rob Weinert-Kendt said, "'Clyde's' just hit the sweet spot - [while] it addresses issues of incarceration and racial tension, it's a comedy, it's really smart, and it's by a Pulitzer winner. It's a comedy, but it's not turning away from the world."

Director Kate Whoriskey, whose previous world premiere collaborations with Nottage include "Sweat," "Ruined," "Fabulation or The Re-Education of Undine," and "Intimate Apparel," said to NPR, "I think Lynn has the ability to see into the future more than anyone I know, in terms of what the world is asking for."

Understudies for this production include Debra Walton (Clyde), Preston Butler (Montrellous), Bukola Ogunmola (Letitia), Roland Ruiz (Rafael) and Connor Sullivan (Jason). The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (Set Design); Jennifer Moeller (Costume Design); Christopher Akerlind (Lighting Design); Justin Ellington (Sound Design); Cookie Jordan (Hair and Wig Design); and Justin Hicks (Composition). Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and Rachael Jimenez, CSA, and Michelle Blair is the Production Stage Manager.

Lynn Nottage

(Playwright) is the first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world. Broadway credits include her plays "Clyde's" (2ST) and "Sweat," and the libretto for the musical "MJ." Other work includes the libretto for the opera "Intimate Apparel" (Lincoln Center Theater); co-curating the performance installation "The Watering Hole" (Signature Theater); the libretto for the musical adaptation of "The Secret Life of Bees;" as well as her plays "Mlima's Tale;" "Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine;" "Crumbs from the Table of Joy;" "Las Meninas;" "Mud, River, Stone;" "Por'knockers," and "POOF!." She has also developed "This is Reading," a performance installation in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ms. Nottage is the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship, among other awards, is an associate professor at Columbia University School of the Arts and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Kate Whoriskey

(Director) is a New York-based theatre and opera director. On Broadway, she has directed "Clyde's," "Sweat," and "The Miracle Worker." Off-Broadway credits include "All the Natalie Portmans" at MCC; "Sweat," "Manahatta," and "Ping Pong" at The Public; "Aubergine," "Inked Baby," and "Fabulation" at Playwrights Horizons; "Her Requiem" at Lincoln Center; "How I Learned to Drive" and "Cardinal" at Second Stage; "Oroonoko" at Theatre for a New Audience; and "Ruined" and "Tales from Red Vienna" at Manhattan Theatre Club. Regionally, she has worked at the Goodman, A.R.T, the Guthrie, the Huntington, the Geffen, South Coast Rep, Sundance Theatre Lab, New York Stage and Film among others. Internationally, her work has been seen at the Chatelet in Paris and Theatro Municipal Opera in Rio de Janeiro and Carriage Works in Sydney. She also directed "Turn of the Screw" at Mannis. Teaching experience includes Princeton, NYU, and UC Davis. She was recently awarded Best Director from the Drama League for her production of "Clyde's."

Tamberla Perry

(Clyde). Tamberla is thrilled to be making her Mark Taper Forum debut and even more excited to team up once again with Lynn Nottage. Select Theatre credits include: "Barbecue" (The Public Theater), "Marie Antoinette," "Hushabye," "The North Plan," "Brothers/Sisters Plays" (Steppenwolf Theatre), "By the Way, Meet Vera Stark," "Race" (Goodman Theatre), "Plantation!," "Black Diamond," "Fedra: Queen of Haiti," "Icarus" (Lookingglass Theatre), "In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)" (Victory Gardens Theatre), "Bulrusher" (Congo Square Theatre), "Eclipsed" (Northlight Theatre), "Piano Lesson" (Portland Stage Theatre), "Bus Stop" (Madison Repertory Theatre). TV credits include: "Boss," "Crisis," "The Jamz" (Netflix), "Madame Secretary," "APB" (Fox), "Bosch" (Amazon), "How to Get Away with Murder," "Dare Me," "Suits," "The Good Fight," "The Good Lord Bird," "All American: Homecoming," and "The Tam and Kevin Show." Upcoming: "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" (Hulu), and "They Cloned Tyrone" (Netflix). @tamberlaperry @tamandkevinshow

Kevin Kenerly

(Montrellous). Broadway credits include "Clyde's" (U/S). A member of the acting company at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland for over 24 years, his favorite credits include "The Tempest," "The Book of Will," "Shakespeare in Love," "The Liquid Plain," "Henry IV part 1," "Macbeth," "Topdog/Underdog," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Romeo and Juliet," and others. Regional credits: "Sweat" (Arena Stage), "All the Way," "The Great Society" (Seattle Rep), "Jitney" (Portland Playhouse), and "Throne of Blood" (BAM). Select Audiobook credits: "Lovecraft Country," "The Hard Thing About Hard Things," "The Running Man," and "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

Reza Salazar

(Rafael, he/him) reprises the role he originated in the World premiere production of "Clyde's" (formerly called "Floyd's") at Guthrie Theater and on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include "Sweat" (Studio 54). Off-Broadway: "Richard II," Mobile Unit's "The Tempest," "Oedipus El Rey" (The Public Theater), and "My Mañana Comes" (Playwright's Realm). Regional credits include: "Sweat" (Arena Stage). Television credits include: "Inside Amy Schumer" (Paramount +), "The Accidental Wolf" (Topic), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Daredevil" (Netflix), "The Blacklist," "Believe," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (NBC), "Louie" (FX), and "The Knick" (Cinemax). Film credits include: "The Prisoner," "The Imperialists Are Still Alive," "See Girl Run," "The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz." Reza is also a musician who has performed in venues such as Joe's Pub in New York City.

Garrett Young

(Jason, he/him) makes his Center Theatre Group debut! Select Theatre credits include: "Trayf" (Geffen Playhouse), "PYG or the Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle" (Jackalope Theatre; Jeff Nomination for Best Ensemble), "My Father's War" (TheatreSquared), "Q Brothers: Dress the Part" (Shakespeare Festival St. Louis; St. Louis Theatre Circle Nomination for Outstanding Leading Performer in a Comedy). TV credits include: "Chicago Fire," "New Amsterdam," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice." Garrett is a founding member of the Santa Fe-based experience company the Exodus Ensemble. Training: The Theatre School at DePaul University & the British American Drama Academy. @garrettryoung

Nedra Snipes

(Letitia). Alumnus of Howard University and The Juil­liard School (MFA). Credits include: "The Three Musketeers" (The Classical Theatre of Harlem), "Antigone" (The Classical Theatre of Harlem), "Aida the Musical" (Montgomery Dinner Theatre), "Much Ado About Nothing" (The Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern), "The Caterers" (Thrown Stone Theatre Com­pany), "Should we Dance Instead?" (Thrown Stone Theatre Company), "Per­severance" (Portland Stage), "In the Blood," "The Cherry Orchard," "Antony & Cleopatra," "Too Heavy for your Pocket," and "Cardboard Piano" (The Juilliard School). Nedra is represented by Innovative Artist. nedrasnipes.com

Debra Walton

(Clyde u/s, she/her). Last seen by Mark Taper audiences as Charlaine in "Aint't Misbehavin," Debra is thrilled to be joining this incredible production. Most recently she starred as Young Ella Fitzgerald opposite Freda Payne in "Ella! First Lady of Song!" Honing her skills on tour and in the regions, Debra has played a variety of roles from the Leading Player in Pippin to Minnie Fae in "Hello Dolly!" She has played the entire cast of "Mr. Joy," a 9 character, one woman show by Daniel Beaty to critical acclaim. Broadway/Off Broadway and National Tours include: "The Pajama Game," "Chicago The Musical," "Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope," "The Bubbly Black Girl ...," and "Cookin' at the Cookery," in which Debra created award-winning roles that earned her a Drama Desk nomination and a Barrymore Award. TV/Streaming credits include "Harlem," "Doctor Death," "Blue Bloods," and "Law and Order SVU." For more fun facts, check her out on YouTube. Or follow her on Twitter: @DebWaltonActs & Instagram: @Debwaltonhill

Preston Butler III

(Montrellous u/s, he/him) has performed across the country as well as internationally in France, Belgium, and Scotland. Butler starred as Kitch in the West Coast premiere of "Pass Over" at ACT Seattle, in which he won Best Actor. In 2021, he made his television debut as jazz pianist (Kendle Spotnitz) on "NCIS" and voices Cooper Calhoun on the audio drama, "Adventures in Odyssey." Most recently, Preston narrated "The Souls of Black Folk" by W.E.B. Du Bois for Apple's celebration of Black History Month and was in the West Coast premiere of "Confederates" at Oregon Shakespeare Festival by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Nataki Garrett. Preston holds an MFA from CalArts, is repped by Endorsement Management Group in Los Angeles, and would like to thank his family and lovely wife, Christine.

Bukola Ogunmola

(Letitia u/s, she/her) is a Nigerian American actor and producer born and raised in South Jamaica, Queens, New York. Some of her latest works include "Twelfth" Night as Viola and Rae the Knight in "Knight of the Burning Pestle" (LA's Shakespeare in the Park). Her film credits include Juliet in Better Than Dreams' "Romeo and Juliet" and Adriana in "Live at the Porpentine-A Comedy of Errors." She is also a proud teaching artist with Creative Acts whose goals are to center the voices of those who are or have been incarcerated. Education: MFA USC.

Roland Ruiz

(Rafael u/s). This year, Roland will recur as the role of Seth on "9-1-1 LONE STAR" on FOX. Previous Guest Star appearances include: "All Rise" (CBS), "Pure Genius" (CBS), and "NCIS" (CBS). He also recurred the role of 'Lazlo' in Season 4 of "How to Get Away With Murder." Roland is best recognized for his Supporting Role in the Oscar-Winning movie, "Boyhood" where he played the memorable role of Enrique opposite Patricia Arquette.

Connor Sullivan

(Jason u/s, he/him) is overjoyed to be making his Center Theatre Group debut! Most recently: "Pygmalion" (Little Fish Theatre), "And Then They Came For Me" (MainStreet Theater), "How High The Moon" (La Jolla Playhouse - WOW Festival), "Angels in America" (Cygnet Theatre), "The Three Musketeers" (PVPA), "Othello," "The Two Noble Kinsmen" (Kingsmen Shakespeare). He holds a BA in both Theatre and Communication Studies from USD. @itsconnorsullivan for behind the scenes.