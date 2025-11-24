Wagner Ensemble Will Present CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD” HOLIDAY CONCERT On December 21

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, will present Celebrations Around the World, a holiday concert showcasing seasonal music from across cultures and centuries. The performance will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 5 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Church in Sherman Oaks.

The program will feature Kirke Mechem’s Seven Joys of Christmas, two contrasting settings of Hodie Christus natus est by Jan Pieters Sweelinck and Palestrina, Manor and Hirsch’s Bashana Haba’ah, and additional holiday selections representing traditions from around the world.

Founded in 1991 under the auspices of the Roger Wagner Choral Institute, the Wagner Ensemble was established by Jeannine Wagner to honor and extend the artistic legacy of her father, the late conductor Roger Wagner. The ensemble has since performed throughout Southern California and internationally, presenting repertoire that spans Renaissance masterworks through contemporary choral compositions.

TICKETS

General Admission: $20

Students & Seniors: $15

Tickets are available at https://wagnerensemble.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 310-339-2488.