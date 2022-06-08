WO-Mance Comedy, UNBRIDALED Will Premiere at Dances With Films This Weekend

Co-created, co-produced and co-starring newcomers Mischa Dani Goodman & Caitlin Simpson, Unbridaled, a WO-mance comedy short film, will premiere at Dances With Films on Sunday, June 12.

Written by Thom Harp and directed by Chelsea Bryn Lockie, Unbridaled follows step-sisters, Catherine and Maxie, who after a bachelorette party gone wrong, wake up in the woods on the morning of Catherine's wedding. The buttoned up and responsible bride is desperate to get home, but soon realizes that her party-girl sister has used their very last 1% of battery, and shred of hope, posting to Instagram. With no cell service, sense of direction, or dignity to speak of, they happen upon a nudist retreat.

Harp's recent credits include, (co-writing/producing DARK AIR WITH TERRY CARNATION (Rainn Wilson, Tom Lennon, Karan Soni, Al Madrigal, Yvette Nicole Brown) writing/directing HOME DELIVERY (Rainn Wilson, Donald Faison, Lesley Ann Warren, Joe Pantoliano, Lindsay Sloane) and writing/directing THE DONOR PARTY (Malin Akerman, Rob Corddry, Jerry O'Connell, Erinn Hayes, Ryan Hansen). Lockie most recently directed the award winning web-series, WOE IS SHE.

Also starring in the film are Evan Michael (EMMY Award-Winning host and actor whose recent credits include EUPHORIA, HOLEY MOLEY, and hosting The HACKchelor), Michael Bonini (BULL, FBI: MOST WANTED), Jason Nadal (FBI) and Laura Kay Clark (PETUNIA'S PLAYHOUSE).

In addition to Goodman and Simpson, Desiree Abeyta, Jackie Schwartz, Marco Shalma and Chelsea Bryn Lockie produced the film. With production design by Bianca Puorto and composition by Kristi Fullerton, the film will also be screening Atlanta Shortsfest, Austin Comedy Film Festival, Portland Comedy Film Festival, and more TBA.

DANCES WITH FILMS is an independent film festival in Hollywood, CA. In its 25th year, DWF is known for championing "the unflinching spirit at the very core of the independent film scene. And while the vast majority of film fests rely heavily on celebrity, [they] have relied on the innovation, talent, creativity and sweat equity that revolutionized the entertainment industry." (Dances With Films)