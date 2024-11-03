WHISKEY to Play Hotel Ziggy On Sunset This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WHISKEY is coming to Hotel Ziggy on Sunset in West Hollywood, CA (8462 W. Sunset Blvd W. Hollywood CA 90069). The Sexy and Sultry Immersive Live Show features a variety of local talent from Los Angeles. The experience produced by Gary Thomas Entertainment will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024, beginning at 8:30 PM.

Tickets are now on sale at: https://link.dice.fm/o32f01a3d01b

All WHISKEY Tickets are General Admission. Arrive early and dress to impress. Show us your inner Rockstar!

WHISKEY is Bold, Sexy, and Immersive. A high-energy blend of Cabaret, Club, and Rock music. As you enter Hotel Ziggy on Sunset, DJ Robby Hart provides the Beats that will get you in the mood. Once the main show begins, you'll Experience an Electrifying Cast of Singers, Dancers, and Musicians with a dash of Comedy thrown in. Produced by Gary Thomas Entertainment, WHISKEY is an exciting night of Dynamic Entertainment.

WHISKEY is produced by Gary Thomas Entertainment. Gary Thomas Entertainment is a full-service production company specializing in live shows and special events. From intimate entertainment experiences to full-blown production shows, Gary Thomas Entertainment does it all. WHISKEY is the latest creation by Gary Thomas Entertainment. For more info on Gary Thomas Entertainment check out www.garythomasentertainment.com

More about WHISKEY's talent:

DJ Robby Hart: A singer, songwriter, and music producer, Robby Hart has turned his talents to the decks. Starting at 8:30 PM, DJ Robby Hart opens WHISKEY with a kick-ass set to get you in the mood.

Vocalist Adi Argelazi: From a sultry ballad to a hardcore rock song Adi has the vocal range and quality of Janis Joplin. Adi performs extensively from LA to New York with different bands and shows. In LA she's performed at the Whiskey a Go-Go and the Viper Room. Watch her rock the stage at Hotel Ziggy with WHISKEY.

Vocalist Chris Hutton: Chris's vocals align with those of Robert Plant and Freddy Mercury. Chris has a vocal range that is dynamic and powerful. He has an extensive background in theatre including touring with Disney throughout Asia. Chris is dynamic and entertaining.

Guitarist Jules Martinez: Jules is a wicked electric guitarist. Jules plays with different bands and venues all over LA. Jules has performed at the WHISKEY A Go-Go, The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas (Gondolier and Streetmosphere Show), and the California Institute of Arts. Watch him shred the guitar when he performs with WHISKEY on November 15 at Hotel Ziggy.

Dancer Nicole Capobianco: Nicole is trained in jazz, jazz-funk, hip-hop, and contemporary. Nicole performs with LA Live with Arielle Samson, Choreographer Heaven Liu, Choreographer Jose "BoyBoi" Tena, Recording Artist Ellise (Virtual Concert), Guy Tang (Finish What We Started and Power in Pain Music Video), and The Weekend (Sacrifice Remix Music Video), She's a powerhouse that dominates the stage.

Dancer Skylar Ivy: Skylar is trained in jazz, jazz-funk, hip-hop, contemporary, and heels. Performance credits include Vampire Burlesque, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Just Dance, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, and Dance On. The artists she's performed with include Ellise (Virtual Concert), REIK, and J. Balvin.

Comedian Sharon Mahoney: Sharon Mahoney is an award-winning comedian, actress, and street performer who has traveled the globe extensively. Originally from Canada Sharon now calls LA her home. Her most recent award-winning solo show Thunderc*nt toured Australia, the UK, and Canada to sold-out venues and standing ovations. Sharon has performed with WHISKEY before.

Comments