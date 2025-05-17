WFMU's Bob Barth's One Night Stand Features Deep Dive Into The Glass Menagerie and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WFMU, the nation's longest-running freeform radio station, invites listeners to tune into a special episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand this Saturday, May 17, from 2pm PT / 5pm ET on the Sheena's Jungle Room stream. The program will feature a diverse lineup of guests, including a focused discussion on a significant theatrical production.

This week's broadcast will take a close look at The Antaeus Theatre Company's moving new production of Tennessee Williams' timeless classic, The Glass Menagerie. Listeners will gain insights into this acclaimed staging of the iconic play.

Adding to the eclectic mix, the show will welcome the Belmont University PITCHMEN, the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella winners. Then, thought-provoking folk musician Joy Clark will join Bob Barth to discuss her creative process and connection with her audience.

Listeners can tune in live via the WFMU website at https://wfmu.org/. Join the live chat in THE PANIC ROOM here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/152172 (click Pop-up to listen). For those unable to listen live, the show will be archived and available here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1.

Don't miss this unique blend of theatre discussion, collegiate a cappella, and insightful musical conversation on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room stream.

About WFMU

WFMU is a listener-supported, non-commercial radio station broadcasting at 91.1 FM in Jersey City, NJ, 90.1 FM in the Hudson Valley, NY, and 91.9 FM in New York City and Rockland County, NY, with extensive online offerings at WFMU.ORG. Known for its freeform programming, WFMU gives DJs complete control over their playlists, resulting in a unique and diverse listening experience.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now!