Virtual Chai Tea & Chocolate Tasting Announced For The Life Group LA

SpiceTopia will join forces with Life Group LA to raise money for their services which provide spiritual, emotional and physical support for those living with HIV. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to Life Group LA, so they can continue to offer their services free of charge.

This tasty fundraiser will feature a guided chai and chocolate tasting! After learning about chai tea and our special chocolates, we'll taste four different chai teas and pair them with our four bean to bar chocolates.Our Virtual Tea and Chocolate Pairing will meet via Google Meets on Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 pm.

The tasting will include 4 hand-crafted chocolate samples, 4 chai tea samples, an infuser, and a link to join us Virtually. To participate, you will need a mug and way to heat water. A kettle, pot on the stove, or even the microwave will work. Tea and Chocolate can be a fun date night! If you are sharing with a date, your kit will include everything you need for two people as long as you are comfortable sharing a mug of tea.

One must register by February 21, 2021 to insure delivery of your Tea & Chocolate.

To participate, you will need a mug and way to heat water. A kettle, pot on the stove, or even the microwave will work. One must register by February 21, 2021 to insure delivery of your Tea & Cholocate.

The tasting lasts about one hour and the Google Meet Link will be sent to you via email the morning of the event. Prior to the event, other details will be emailed to you.