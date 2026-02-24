MY UTERUS: A WOMB WITH A VIEW Returns to Theatre West This March

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

By popular demand, Theatre West is presenting a return engagement of My Uterus: A Womb with a View, a stimulatingly funny show.

In My Uterus: A Womb with a View, Dina digs deep into her pelvic cavity to explore what the Uterus really is, what it means to own one, and to probe and examine how and why it continues to get screwed over, again and again, by those who have no business being in there.

Dina Morrone is the winner of the Valley Theatre Award for her solo show The Italian In Me, which is based on a chance meeting with the Maestro, Federico Fellini, in Rome, Italy, and the family comedy, Moose On The Loose, a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian Moose, which won four Scenie Awards. When Dina is not writing self-deprecating comedic solo shows, plays, and short stories, she's the editor/contributing writer for the socially conscious lifestyle magazine, The Eden Magazine, where she has interviewed the likes of Martin Luther King III, Louis Gossett Jr., Gina Lollobrigida, and Bruce Dern. Her voiceover work includes VO on films like Ferrari, Luca, Avatar, The Bad Guys, TV shows like The Morning Show, the video game Starfield, and as Announcer of several awards shows including the Emmy Winning Media Access Awards on PBS. The graduate of Metropolitan University Toronto has also appeared on screen in numerous films and television shows in the U.S., Canada, and Italy. She is the producer of Theatre West's productions of Solopalooza 2.022, Portraits of Humanity 2, Who I Am, So Many Stars, Incitation to the Dance, and The Galaxy of Phil Hendrie. www.dinamorrone.com

Peter Flood directs. He brings twenty-plus years of story experience at Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, Paramount, Sony SPE, Miramax & National Geographic Films. Prior to that, Peter spent twenty-plus years in New York & regional theater as a director, script doctor, acting teacher, and coach to celebrity and non-celebrity actors. He is a member of the Screen Editor's Guild, a lifetime member of The Actors Studio, and a co-moderator of its Play Development Unit in Los Angeles. Peter also directed Dina's award-winning solo show, The Italian In Me and Moose on the Loose.

Stage manager: Sarah Acuna.

Show Details

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068.

WHEN: Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 8 p.m., Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35 online. $40 at the door.

RESERVATIONS: (323) 851-4839.