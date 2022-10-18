Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch the Trailer for THE INHERITANCE at Geffen Playhouse Starring Adam Kantor & More

In The Inheritance, chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Oct. 18, 2022  

The Inheritance is now playing at Geffen Playhouse.

Watch the trailer below!

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

The cast includes Bradley James Tejeda (The Glass Menagerie, The Rose Tattoo) as Adam/Leo; Bill Brochtrup (Secrets of the Trade, The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Morgan/Walter Poole; Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown) as Margaret Avery; Juan Castano (Encanto, Oedipus El Rey) as Toby Darling; Jay Donnell (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as Young Man 6/Tristan; Israel Erron Ford (Twelfth Night, Choir Boy) as Young Man 2/Jason #1/Doorman #1/Toby's Other Agent; August Gray Gall (David, My Goliath; xXPonyBoyDerekXx) as Young Man 3/Young Henry/Tucker; Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Rent) as Eric Glass; Eddie Lopez (Madam Secretary, The Unfortunates) as Young Man 5/Charles Wilcox/Toby's Agent/Toby's Dealer; Kasey Mahaffy (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Modern Family) as Young Man 7/Jasper/Paul Wilcox/Doorman #2; Miguel Pinzon (Woke, Amy's Brother) as Young Man 4/Young Walter; Avi Roque (The Owl House, Tiny Beautiful Things) as Young Man 8/Jason #2/Clinic Worker; Tuc Watkins (The Boys in The Band, Desperate Housewives) as Henry Wilcox.



