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Video: Scott Bakula Discusses Playing Dual Roles In LA Opera's CANDIDE
The actor describes the distinct personalities of the two characters he plays in the Bernstein work.
LA Opera has released a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Scott Bakula, who discusses portraying both Dr. Pangloss and Voltaire in the company's production of CANDIDE. In the clip, Bakula explores the contrasting personalities of the two characters and shares what he enjoys most about bringing each role to the stage. Check out the video!
Featuring music by Leonard Bernstein, CANDIDE follows an optimistic young man whose belief that he lives in the best of all possible worlds is challenged by a series of extraordinary adventures and misfortunes. Based on Voltaire's satirical novella, the musical blends comedy, romance, and social commentary with Bernstein's celebrated score. LA Opera's production features Scott Bakula in the dual roles of Voltaire and Dr. Pangloss, bringing two distinct personalities to the stage in this witty and unpredictable tale.
The engagement marks Bakula's LA Opera debut. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, he is joined in the cast by Patti LuPone as the Old Lady, tenor Duke Kim in the title role and soprano Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde.
Francesca Zambello's production plays the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for six performances from November 21 through December 13, with an LA Opera resident conductor leading the performances.
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